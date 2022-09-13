Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Offensive Lineman Mason Miller Discusses NDSU's Hot Start To The Season
Big Game James had a chance to catch up with NDSU Bison offensive lineman Mason Miller. They discussed NDSU's first two games of the season and previewed this weekend's matchup against Arizona.
Arizona hosts perennial FCS power North Dakota State
North Dakota State (2-0) at Arizona (1-1), Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT (FS1) Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
theanalyst.com
Five Reasons Why North Dakota State Will Beat Arizona
The remarkable aspects of North Dakota State’s FCS dynasty extend well beyond the nine national championships and at least quarterfinal-round appearances in each of its 12 straight playoff appearances. Included in the run are the Bison’s six straight victories over FBS opponents, which is unmatched by FCS programs in...
Entz maintains consistent approach heading into Arizona
North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz took the podium earlier this week to discuss the Arizona game on Saturday and was immediately asked about the travel. “We’re going to logistically probably look at some our schedules that we’ve utilized in the past when we’ve gone out to the east coast,” Entz said. “There is a two hour differential that we will have to handle, but as far as us playing in the evening, these kids are night owls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota National Guard unit deploying
(Fargo, MN) -- North Dakota National Guard soldiers based in Fargo are deploying. The 191st Military Police Company is headed into a yearlong mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. The soldiers come from about three dozen communities in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo teacher joins race to become Moorhead School Board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Fargo teacher is looking for your vote to be a member of the school board in Moorhead. Lorilee Bergin is a Fargo Teacher and is a candidate for the Moorhead area Public School Board. She is looking to be a voice for teachers in the district, citing her current role in Fargo Public Schools as a key reason why she is able to represent educators.
valleynewslive.com
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
kvrr.com
Johnny Carino’s Closes Suddenly In Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant in Fargo has closed for good. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School Board to consider new Middle, High School
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo school board is considering adding a new middle and high school. The board approved the first reading of a ten-year long-range plan at Tuesday night's meeting. The plan focuses on the area near Davies High School and Bennett Elementary, which is predicted to exceed enrollment targets in the next five years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Public Schools paying more than $1M in "retention stipends" to teachers and staff
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is providing an extra financial boost to teachers and staff members, many of whom are taking on extra duties, according to a district official. "It really hits us in all areas. I think for this year we are about 16 short in teaching...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General speaks with Moorhead residents about crime, tours Red River Women's clinic and visits White Earth reservation
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is traveling across the state to hear what concerns residents have. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison spoke at Gooseberry park on Wednesday following his tour of the Red River Women's Clinic. He placed high importance on the topic of abortion, saying he will continue to protect out-of-state travelers seeking the procedure in Minnesota.
kvrr.com
Fargo Public Schools looks into building a new middle school & high school
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo School Board approves the first reading of a 10-year long-range facilities plan. It looks into building a new middle school and high school since Bennett Elementary is nearing capacity. A middle school could be built on eight acres directly east of Davies High...
kvrr.com
Blind Moorhead vet confused, frustrated about home ownership status
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A frustrated Moorhead veteran appears before the Clay County Commission about the status of his home ownership. Gulf War Veteran Kevin Shores is in the middle of a property tax dispute where he received letters from the County’s Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Chief: Hiring at most difficult point in years
(Moorhead, MN) -- The head of the Moorhead Police Department says he's seen nothing like the current climate of hiring in the profession. Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe says even though his department currently only has three open positions for officers, the number of applications they receive for those openings is significantly down.
hpr1.com
Let’s ‘Taco Bout’ Some of the Newer Mexican Favorites in the Area
In this land of hotdish and ham, it used to be a real pain to find something satisfyingly spicy in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Thankfully, there’s a much different menu here these days. So give a muchas gracias to the following establishments for greatly improving the scene. Let’s start with...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Chief joins WDAY Midday to addresses parking ordinance criticisms
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo's Police Chief is explaining his proposed parking ordinance and police office system changes he outlined last week to the city's commission. Police Chief Dennis Otterness joined WDAY Midday to clarify rumors he has heard about his own proposal. He began the conversation talking about the less controversial topic, specifically looking to increase efficiencies. He is looking for an update in software, which would reduce the workload and amount of repetitive processes needed to be done for each citation they write.
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
Comments / 0