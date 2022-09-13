ELLAVILLE – In the bottom of the sixth inning of Schley County’s rematch against Perry (PHS), the Lady Wildcats (SCHS) trailed 6-2 before scoring four runs on five hits to tie the game and gave themselves a chance to win the game in walk off fashion in the bottom of the seventh. However, the Lady Panthers (9-6) held SCHS in the seventh and scored four runs on three hits in the top of the eighth. The big hit in the frame came off the bat of Trinity Odom, who belted a three-run home run over the left field wall. The Lady Wildcats (10-6) scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Kalli Bishop, but could not make the come-from-behind surge and lost to PHS 10-7 on Wednesday, September 13 at Wildcat Park.

PERRY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO