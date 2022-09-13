ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schley County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Wildcats fall to Perry In extra innings

ELLAVILLE – In the bottom of the sixth inning of Schley County’s rematch against Perry (PHS), the Lady Wildcats (SCHS) trailed 6-2 before scoring four runs on five hits to tie the game and gave themselves a chance to win the game in walk off fashion in the bottom of the seventh. However, the Lady Panthers (9-6) held SCHS in the seventh and scored four runs on three hits in the top of the eighth. The big hit in the frame came off the bat of Trinity Odom, who belted a three-run home run over the left field wall. The Lady Wildcats (10-6) scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Kalli Bishop, but could not make the come-from-behind surge and lost to PHS 10-7 on Wednesday, September 13 at Wildcat Park.
PERRY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers unable to stop running game in loss to Northside-Columbus

COLUMBUS – The Sumter County Panthers (1-3) struggled to stop the running attack of the Northside-Columbus Patriots (NHS), more specifically the running attack of NHS senior running back Malachi Hosley, one of the top running backs in the state. Hosley torched the SCHS defense with three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown reception and led the Patriots to a 48-27 victory over the Panthers on Thursday evening, September 15 at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
County
Schley County, GA
City
Perry, GA
City
Hawkinsville, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Leon Wiggins

Leon Wiggins, Jr. 72, lived in Smithville, GA most of his life, in the same house he was brought home to from his birth in Sumter County. Leon died at home with his family and dog LU. Graveside funeral services were conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the Liberty Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 19 N. Smithville, GA with Elder Winn Kuck officiating.
SMITHVILLE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Harland Elbert (Bud) Cofer: September 1, 2022

Harland Elbert (Bud) Cofer, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, December 28, 1922 to Harland Elbert Cofer, Sr and Vivian Bowie Cofer. He graduated from Emory University and received a PhD in geology from the University of Illinois. He served in World War II as a gunner on a B29 in the Army Air Force. While home on leave in 1945, he married Anne, the love of his life.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County High School senior Joan Tovar-Martinez receives recognition

Sumter County High School senior Joan Tovar-Martinez was recently named a national finalist for the Future Farmers of America’s “Grain Production Proficiency Award.” Tovar-Martinez is the first student in the history of the Sumter County FFA to reach the national level in any proficiency award category. He is one of only four finalists in the nation.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

‘Going the Extra Mile @ South Georgia Tech’ is theme for SGTC Foundation TechForce 2022 Fund Drive

AMERICUS – “Going the Extra Mile @ South Georgia Tech” is the theme for the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s 2022 TechForce fund drive and SGTC foundation members are hoping that everyone will give generously to provide a positive impact on the nearly 10,000 lives touched each year by South Georgia Technical College. All donations will be matched dollar for dollar!
AMERICUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Wildcats Softball#The Lady Red Devils#Hawkinsville High School#Rbi
WALB 10

University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Josh Turner brings King Size Manger tour to Coliseum this December

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Country music artist Josh Turner is coming to the Macon Coliseum to support his 2021 Christmas album, King Size Manger, to ring in the holiday season this December. The performance will include songs from the album, which compiles eleven new and traditional holiday songs and hymns,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
gratefulweb.com

Actor Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell Makes His Musical Debut with Single “Rose Hill”

Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell, known for bringing one of film’s most legendary characters to life (“Ponyboy” from The Outsiders) is thrilled to make his musical debut with first single “Rose Hill” out September 16, 2022. Penned by Howell, the song is a tribute to the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band and one of their stomping grounds, the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, GA.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Magnolia Court Motel in Macon is demolished

MACON, Ga. — The Magnolia Court Motel was demolished Friday morning, after it was deemed a nuisance earlier in the year. Machines and demolition crews showed up early to the motel, located at 4739 Houston Road in Macon. The city made sure everyone who was living on the property...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy