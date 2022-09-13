Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats fall to Perry In extra innings
ELLAVILLE – In the bottom of the sixth inning of Schley County’s rematch against Perry (PHS), the Lady Wildcats (SCHS) trailed 6-2 before scoring four runs on five hits to tie the game and gave themselves a chance to win the game in walk off fashion in the bottom of the seventh. However, the Lady Panthers (9-6) held SCHS in the seventh and scored four runs on three hits in the top of the eighth. The big hit in the frame came off the bat of Trinity Odom, who belted a three-run home run over the left field wall. The Lady Wildcats (10-6) scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Kalli Bishop, but could not make the come-from-behind surge and lost to PHS 10-7 on Wednesday, September 13 at Wildcat Park.
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers unable to stop running game in loss to Northside-Columbus
COLUMBUS – The Sumter County Panthers (1-3) struggled to stop the running attack of the Northside-Columbus Patriots (NHS), more specifically the running attack of NHS senior running back Malachi Hosley, one of the top running backs in the state. Hosley torched the SCHS defense with three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown reception and led the Patriots to a 48-27 victory over the Panthers on Thursday evening, September 15 at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
WMAZ
Georgia high school football roundtable: Northeast's impressive start, is it panic time at Warner Robins
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is here, and we are through the first four weeks of Football Friday Night. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics so far this season and look ahead to this week. Lehgo!!!. Northeast’s Nick Woodford...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Women’s Soccer Team earns program’s largest margin of victory over PBC opponent
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) defeated the Albany State Lady Golden Rams 4-0 at Hurricane Field on Wednesday evening, September 14. The four-goal shutout victory is the program’s largest margin of victory in school history over a Peach Belt Conference opponent.
Americus Times-Recorder
Leon Wiggins
Leon Wiggins, Jr. 72, lived in Smithville, GA most of his life, in the same house he was brought home to from his birth in Sumter County. Leon died at home with his family and dog LU. Graveside funeral services were conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the Liberty Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 19 N. Smithville, GA with Elder Winn Kuck officiating.
Americus Times-Recorder
Harland Elbert (Bud) Cofer: September 1, 2022
Harland Elbert (Bud) Cofer, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, December 28, 1922 to Harland Elbert Cofer, Sr and Vivian Bowie Cofer. He graduated from Emory University and received a PhD in geology from the University of Illinois. He served in World War II as a gunner on a B29 in the Army Air Force. While home on leave in 1945, he married Anne, the love of his life.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County High School senior Joan Tovar-Martinez receives recognition
Sumter County High School senior Joan Tovar-Martinez was recently named a national finalist for the Future Farmers of America’s “Grain Production Proficiency Award.” Tovar-Martinez is the first student in the history of the Sumter County FFA to reach the national level in any proficiency award category. He is one of only four finalists in the nation.
Americus Times-Recorder
‘Going the Extra Mile @ South Georgia Tech’ is theme for SGTC Foundation TechForce 2022 Fund Drive
AMERICUS – “Going the Extra Mile @ South Georgia Tech” is the theme for the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s 2022 TechForce fund drive and SGTC foundation members are hoping that everyone will give generously to provide a positive impact on the nearly 10,000 lives touched each year by South Georgia Technical College. All donations will be matched dollar for dollar!
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
wgxa.tv
Josh Turner brings King Size Manger tour to Coliseum this December
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Country music artist Josh Turner is coming to the Macon Coliseum to support his 2021 Christmas album, King Size Manger, to ring in the holiday season this December. The performance will include songs from the album, which compiles eleven new and traditional holiday songs and hymns,...
41nbc.com
Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
'It's concerning': Treutlen County Schools warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge'
TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The "One Chip Challenge" is a new nationwide social media trend. Mostly found on TikTok, it involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. Side effects may include, general discomfort, sweating, and vomiting. In stores, these chips are sold...
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Mayor signs proclamation declaring Thursday, September 22 as GSW’s Day of Giving
AMERICUS – On September 15, Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed a proclamation announcing Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the fourth annual Day of Giving for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). GSW faculty, staff, and students turned out on Gold Force Thursday to witness Mayor Kinnamon sign the proclamation for...
Houston County man brings the laughs to Central Georgia through regular comedy shows
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a way to bring people laughter around Central Georgia turned into a long running show that's run more than six years in Houston county. Milton Wynn has been putting together comedy shows in Central Georgia for nearly 8 years. While booking a comedian for a private party he got the idea to bring more chuckles to the area.
Macon pastor starts aftercare program as after-school program shuts down
MACON, Ga. — A nationwide teacher shortage doesn't just mean there aren't enough teachers in classrooms. It can also mean there aren't enough teachers or staff to watch students after school. It's a problem Alexander II Elementary in Bibb County is experiencing currently. The school had to cancel its...
Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner to retire October 2
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A leadership change is coming for the Warner Robins Police Department. Chief John Wagner says he's retiring in two weeks after three years on the job. Wagner announced he's stepping down in an email to his department Thursday. He said he started with the department...
Laurens County high school program aims to train students to become EMTs
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Demand for EMTs is growing across the country, and one Central Georgia high school program aims to train more people in the field. Laurens County created the first Emergency Medical Technician course in Central Georgia, and offers it to high school students. Now, they have their first certified EMT.
Exchange Club ready to 'make memories' with return of fair
ALBANY — While the world around it is going virtual, events like the annual Exchange Club Fair in Albany remain in the realm of the here and now. As James E. Strates Shows Promotions man Marty Biniasz puts it: “Call us the anti-virtual experience.”. Officials with the Exchange...
gratefulweb.com
Actor Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell Makes His Musical Debut with Single “Rose Hill”
Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell, known for bringing one of film’s most legendary characters to life (“Ponyboy” from The Outsiders) is thrilled to make his musical debut with first single “Rose Hill” out September 16, 2022. Penned by Howell, the song is a tribute to the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band and one of their stomping grounds, the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, GA.
Magnolia Court Motel in Macon is demolished
MACON, Ga. — The Magnolia Court Motel was demolished Friday morning, after it was deemed a nuisance earlier in the year. Machines and demolition crews showed up early to the motel, located at 4739 Houston Road in Macon. The city made sure everyone who was living on the property...
