International Business Times
Brazil's Bolsonaro Taps Wife To Woo Evangelicals, Women
Once a discreetly smiling presence at Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's side, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro is increasingly wooing Evangelical Christian and women voters to reelect the husband she calls "one of God's chosen ones." Trailing in the polls to his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the far-right incumbent...
International Business Times
Hunger Returns To Haunt Brazil Amid Divisive Vote
In a small cement house crumbling to ruins in Brazil's parched Sertao region, Maria da Silva, a graying matriarch struggling to feed her family, opens her empty refrigerator and breaks down in sobs. The 58-year-old widow, whose creased brown face betrays her burdens, lost her family's main breadwinner when her...
International Business Times
Man Claiming To Be King Charles, Camilla's Son Wants Court To Order DNA Test
A man claiming to be the secret son of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is considering taking the monarch to court for DNA testing after his repeated requests were ignored. Simon Dorante-Day, 56, has been claiming for years that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are his parents...
International Business Times
Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
International Business Times
Couple Formally Charged In Argentine VP Assassination Attempt
The gunman who tried to shoot Argentina's Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the face was formally charged Thursday with attempted homicide, as was his girlfriend, court documents showed. Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, was caught on stunning video pointing a pistol at Kirchner from close range as she greeted supporters outside...
International Business Times
Climate-fueled Hunger More Than Doubles In Worst-hit Countries: Report
From record droughts to catastrophic floods, the world's worst climate hotspots are seeing a surge in acute hunger, according to an Oxfam report that called on rich nations to drastically cut their emissions and compensate low-income countries. The analysis, "Hunger in a heating world," found that acute hunger had risen...
International Business Times
India Plans No More Funding For Sri Lanka As IMF Talks Progress - Sources
India does not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka on top of the nearly $4 billion it has extended this year, two sources told Reuters, as the island's battered economy starts to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the IMF. India has been the biggest provider...
International Business Times
Kenya's Women Leaders Look To New President To Keep His Promises
Kenyan President William Ruto, who was sworn into office on Tuesday, is taking power at a time when the country has the largest number of elected female representatives in history - and they want him to keep his promise of getting more women into politics. "A significant dividend of our...
International Business Times
TV Series 'The Crown' Brings Mourners Closer To Royals
As Liz Butler stood among the crowds of well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, she couldn't help asking herself if she was living through a future episode of hit TV series "The Crown". Like many of those flocking to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, Butler was a big fan of the...
