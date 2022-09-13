Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Meghan Markle 'Changing Her Tune' After Queen's Death, Removes Podcast Content Offensive To Monarchy
Meghan Markle is reviewing the upcoming episodes of her podcast "Archetypes," in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. This is to prevent her content from being interpreted as offensive by any of her grieving relatives in the U.K., reports said. Royal commentator Neil Sean said "there's a lot of work...
International Business Times
Prince Harry Allegedly Insists To Drop Memoir In November But Publishers Are Uncertain: Royal Author
Prince Harry allegedly plans to release his memoir just weeks after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. British investigative journalist and royal author Tom Bower joined Dan Wootton on "GB News" to talk about Prince Harry. During their conversation, the "Revenge" author weighed in on the Sussexes' and Cambridges' relationship following their walkabout Saturday and gave some updates about Prince Harry's anticipated memoir.
International Business Times
Man Claiming To Be King Charles, Camilla's Son Wants Court To Order DNA Test
A man claiming to be the secret son of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is considering taking the monarch to court for DNA testing after his repeated requests were ignored. Simon Dorante-Day, 56, has been claiming for years that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are his parents...
International Business Times
Prince William's Public Reunion With Prince Harry, Meghan 'Wasn't An Easy Decision': Report
Prince William struggled with the decision to invite his estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle on a royal walkabout last week in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, a report says. Despite the rumored ongoing tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, Prince William invited Prince...
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Pancake Recipe: Here's How To Make Her Famous 'Drop Scones'
Queen Elizabeth II's pancake recipe from more than six decades ago is garnering attention on social media following the late monarch's death last week. The Queen's recipe for "drop scones," also called Scotch pancakes, recently resurfaced on Reddit. The recipe was included in a letter sent in 1960 by Queen...
International Business Times
Why Prince Harry Did Not Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession
Prince Harry did not salute Queen Elizabeth's coffin during Wednesday's procession for a reason. The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York attended Queen Elizabeth's coffin procession. However, both did not wear military uniforms and did not perform a salute. But they were only following protocol, according to Us...
International Business Times
Welsh Turn Against Prince William's New Title
The faded photo shows two tiny but unmistakeable figures atop Wales' imposing Caernarfon Castle, a snapshot taken by a schoolgirl in 1969 that captured a moment in history. "He came to stand on this balcony here with his mum," says Maria Sarnacki, holding up the picture in front of the balcony where Queen Elizabeth II and the newly anointed Charles, Prince of Wales, greeted the crowds.
International Business Times
Royal Family Residences: Everything You Should Know
As the people of the U.K. mourn the death of their Queen, the recent changes in the British monarchy have also stoked the curiosity of many regarding the royal family. For those wondering where the royals, including the new monarch and his wife, the Queen Consort live, here's a list of the members and their residences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Crowds Gather As Queen's Coffin To Go On Display In London
King Charles III leads a procession of the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II through London on Wednesday before hundreds of thousands of people pay their final respects. Six days after her death in Scotland, Queen Elizabeth's body will be borne on a horse-drawn gun carriage from her Buckingham Palace home to Westminster Hall where she will remain for four days until her funeral next Monday.
International Business Times
Prince Harry Responds After Not Being Allowed To Wear Military Uniform To Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince Harry has responded after news of him being banned from wearing a military uniform in any part of Queen Elizabeth's funeral made rounds online. The Duke of Sussex and Duke of York are not allowed to wear their military uniform to the Queen's funeral. Prince Andrew was previously allowed to wear his during the Vigil of the Princes at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.
King Charles stands vigil as queen's lying-in-state queue swells
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - King Charles and his siblings stood vigil by the coffin of their late mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday as tens of thousands of mourners queuing to pay their final respects during her lying in state were told they faced a wait of up to 24 hours.
International Business Times
Britain's Popular Prince William Bears Royal Weight On His Shoulders
For Britain's royal family, plenty rides on what Prince William does as heir to the throne, and eventually, as king. His father, King Charles, is less popular than the queen he succeeds and the son who will follow, leaving William and his wife Kate with an outsized role in steering the monarchy in an age where reverence to the crown is no longer a given.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
'The Crown' Star Matt Smith Recalls His Meetings With The Royals [Watch]
Matt Smith, who portrayed late Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown" series, recalled his real-life interactions with the royal family members. "I met a couple [royals]," the actor revealed on the "Today" talk show Thursday. "I met the now King Charles, told him that I thought he had fabulous shoes, which he told me he had them for 30 years. They were like red brogues, they were beautiful."
British singer Arlo Parks cancels US dates, saying: ‘I am broken’
Singer Arlo Parks, winner of the Mercury prize and Brit awards, has cancelled a string of concerts, saying her mental health has “deteriorated to a debilitating place”. Parks announced on social media that she had decided to scrap some of her US tour dates and fly home to London for a period of rest and recovery.
Comments / 0