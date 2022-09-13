Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
bluebonnetnews.com
Fire destroys storage units in Dayton
Firefighters from nine different departments responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at Superior Storage on FM 1960 in Dayton. The fire appears to have originated in one of the storage units, though the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire completely destroyed an entire row of...
bluebonnetnews.com
Treat Street returns to Cleveland on Halloween night
Boos and ghouls are in for a scary-good time once again when the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland host the 13th Annual Treat Street on Halloween night, Oct. 31. Treat Street is a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating and continues to grow in popularity each year with large crowds of children and their families turning out to fill their baskets and bags with candy.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Memorial area has midcentury modern jewel tucked in the trees; See ‘one-of-a-kind classic’ on market for $1.7M
HOUSTON – A Memorial-area home in the midcentury modern style is on the market for $1,799,000. The updated home at 503 Timber Terrace Road -- called a “one-of-a-kind classic” -- was originally designed by architect Philip G. Willard and completed in 1955. This 4,628-square foot house has...
Beloved Weatherman’s Beach Retreat Hits The Market In Texas
The 3-bed, 2.5-bath home is blocks away from the beach!
hellowoodlands.com
First ever Woodlands Renaissance Faire September 24 at Rob Fleming Park Creekside
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Come one come all to the first ever Renaissance Faire in The Woodlands on Saturday September 24th from 4-9pm for this TOTALLY FREE event hosted by The Woodlands Symphony, The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Arts in the Park, and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Rob...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
1 Woman Died, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Spring on Wednesday night. The officials stated that a box truck was hit by a car [..]
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
East Texas woman believes someone dug a grave on her land, police say
No one has come forward despite leaving flowers on the mound.
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
Click2Houston.com
More political turmoil for city of La Marque; another recall effort underway
The La Marque resident who launched a recall effort against Mayor Keith Bell is now focusing similar efforts on first-term councilmember Kimberley Yancy. Resident Joseph Lowry is working to get enough signatures to trigger a recall of Yancy. “Division in the community since her election. I’ve never seen that in...
9 unique fall festivals near Houston that are worth the drive
From shrimp to books to farm animals, these fall fests are an easy road trip away.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
bluebonnetnews.com
Claudine Smith Sloane
Claudine Smith Sloane was born in Carmona, Texas, on December 7, 1933, to parents, William Claud Smith and Viola Mae Carden Smith. She passed away September 11, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 88. Claudine has lived in Cleveland for most of her life and as a teenager...
Congratulations to our very own, Officer Arredondo!
Congratulations to our very own, Officer Arredondo! Thank you for your committed service to the students and staff of Santa Fe ISD!. Thank you Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce for honoring our public servants!
Casket mysteriously buried and adorned on woman's property next to cemetery in Crosby, HCSO says
The property the casket was found buried on is right next to a cemetery, but a representative said they have all of the plots accounted for. So, who does it belong to?
Niko Niko’s holds fundraiser for family of murdered 16-year-old employee
HOUSTON — Niko Niko’s held a fundraiser Wednesday to help cover funeral costs for the family of a 16-year-old employee murdered after her shift. All net proceeds from the location at I-10 and Beltway 8, where Emily Rodriguez-Avila worked, will go to the teen’s family. “It’s been...
