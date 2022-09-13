ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

irei.com

Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston

Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Fire destroys storage units in Dayton

Firefighters from nine different departments responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at Superior Storage on FM 1960 in Dayton. The fire appears to have originated in one of the storage units, though the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire completely destroyed an entire row of...
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Treat Street returns to Cleveland on Halloween night

Boos and ghouls are in for a scary-good time once again when the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland host the 13th Annual Treat Street on Halloween night, Oct. 31. Treat Street is a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating and continues to grow in popularity each year with large crowds of children and their families turning out to fill their baskets and bags with candy.
CLEVELAND, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
papercitymag.com

Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac

In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
ANAHUAC, TX
Click2Houston.com

More political turmoil for city of La Marque; another recall effort underway

The La Marque resident who launched a recall effort against Mayor Keith Bell is now focusing similar efforts on first-term councilmember Kimberley Yancy. Resident Joseph Lowry is working to get enough signatures to trigger a recall of Yancy. “Division in the community since her election. I’ve never seen that in...
LA MARQUE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Claudine Smith Sloane

Claudine Smith Sloane was born in Carmona, Texas, on December 7, 1933, to parents, William Claud Smith and Viola Mae Carden Smith. She passed away September 11, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 88. Claudine has lived in Cleveland for most of her life and as a teenager...
CLEVELAND, TX

