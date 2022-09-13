Metro train strikes vehicle in south Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles today, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train.

The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service.

Preliminary reports indicated no one was in the vehicle at the time of

the collision, Prange said. Some passengers aboard the train were reported

to have suffered minor injuries, though it was not immediately clear how many

passengers were injured.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok