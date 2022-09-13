ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Metro train strikes vehicle in south Los Angeles

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dFJ2_0hsmy9Ya00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles today, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train.

The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service.

Preliminary reports indicated no one was in the vehicle at the time of
the collision, Prange said. Some passengers aboard the train were reported
to have suffered minor injuries, though it was not immediately clear how many
passengers were injured.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.

