Business

Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Variety

Elon Musk Says Twitter’s $7.75 Million Severance Payment to Whistle-Blower Is Another Reason He’s Justified in Nixing Deal

Elon Musk keeps finding new reasons why he believes he can back out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter. In a Sept. 9 letter to Twitter, Musk’s lawyers called out the social network’s separation agreement with Peiter “Mudge” Zatko — its former head of security who was fired in January — under which Twitter made severance payments to Zatko and his counsel totaling $7.75 million.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Warns Against a Social Media Giant

Elon Musk is ubiquitous on social media. He built his brand there and above all he built a large part of his influence there. He even made an offer of $44 billion to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a platform where trendsetters and opinion makers meet. The richest man in the world has managed through social networks to forge a special bond with users around the world. This familiarity has made him likeable to many users who consider him very different from other billionaires.
CNN

Elon Musk's college sweetheart auctions off billionaire's mementos

(CNN) — Holding onto an ex's stuff may prove profitable later on, at least if your ex turns out to be the wealthiest man in the world. The former girlfriend of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is auctioning off a cache of photos and Musk memorabilia from her relationship with the billionaire. Jennifer Gwynne, Musk's college girlfriend, is selling the mementos through Boston-based RR Auction.
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
International Business Times

Ted Cruz Showed 'Disinterest' While Looking At Uvalde Victim's Photo In Casket; Twitter Reacts

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX., has spurred fresh outrage among netizens after a photo of him meeting with the parents of a school shooting victim was shared Wednesday on Twitter. The Texan politico is being accused of exhibiting a "couldn't care less" attitude while the parents showed Cruz the last photo they took of their deceased 10-year-old daughter, in a casket.
Daily Mail

Harvard business school fellow says Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company'

A Harvard business school fellow believes that Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and that he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company.'. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is hurtling toward failure as long as Zuckerberg is CEO, according...
SlashGear

Elon Musk Pulls Out Of Twitter Deal Because Of World War 3

Elon Musk's ongoing feud with Twitter has had some pretty crazy twists, which have yet to stop coming. The latest piece of evidence in court suggests the world's richest man might have backed out of the deal not because of concerns about bots, or worries about Tesla's share price, but because he believed World War Three was about to pop off.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk Launches New Product Poking Fun at His Twitter Lawsuit — and It's Already Sold Out

If you're looking to burn 1,000 Dogecoin (or approximately $60), Elon Musk has a new product for you. The billionaire Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder just launched a limited-edition Tesla Cyberwhistle, with a design inspired by Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck, encouraging his Twitter followers to "blow the whistle" — a nod to the controversy surrounding his lapsed purchase of the social media platform.
