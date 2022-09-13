Read full article on original website
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Summit Daily News
Housing markets downshifting hard across Colorado’s most populated counties in August
COLORADO — Housing markets across the state slowed sharply in August, but some held up better than others in the face of rising interest rates and reduced buyer demand, according to an analysis of numbers provided by the Colorado Association of Realtors. The Denver Post examined single-family home sales...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Camp Hale, Tenmile Range deserve national monument status
Designating Camp Hale and the majestic Tenmile Range as a national monument honors the 10th Mountain Division veterans’ incredible legacy and legendary contributions to the United States and Colorado. Protecting these landscapes is a powerful tribute to those that served our country in World War II and went on to build our ski and outdoor economy. Today, the ski industry generates $4.8 billion in annual economic output and supports 46,000 jobs. Outdoor recreation contributed $9.6 billion to Colorado’s economy in 2020 alone.
Daily Record
Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday
Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
A 5-Stop Colorado Road Trip for Those Who Like It ‘Spooky’
Why just go for a drive when you can go for a drive that's going to give you "the creeps?" Gas up, grab some snacks, and bring a sweater- you know how creepy places can get chilly. Colorado is known for having many haunted locations; a recent list from All...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers, wardens
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to fill over 40 openings as soon as possible. These are full-time park ranger jobs and game warden jobs, all you need is a four-year degree.
nbc11news.com
Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park
Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
cpr.org
Coloradans are so bad at composting, whole truckloads are being rejected and sent to the dump
Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state's largest compost recycler. Sander, the company's marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered throughout the heaps of...
Remote Colorado enclave dubbed one of 'best towns for fall colors' in US
According to a list recently released by Travel website 'Trips to Discover,' there's a small mountain town in Colorado that should be considered one of the 'best small towns for fall foliage' in the United States. The website lists 15 spots around the country, focused on including towns that are...
Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans base
(Denver, Colo.) Indigenous people will walk, run, and ride horses from Sand Creek Massacre Historic Site to the base of Mount Evans. The 250-mile trek will occur Oct. 1-9 and shine a spotlight on efforts to rename Mount Evans. Several indigenous groups want to call the summit Mount Blue Sky.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Iconic Chicano mural to be restored, history preserved
One of Colorado's largest and most iconic murals was painted over, whitewashed at the height of its influence.Now - thanks to advances in technology and a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Chicano mural called "Urban Dope, Rural Hope" is in the early stages of being restored."Urban Dope, Rural Hope will be the oldest mural that we resurrect, " said Lucha Martinez de Luna, the founder of the Chicano Murals of Colorado Project. "And what's so significant about that is the community is no longer there so this is going to be a remembrance of that community."...
Snow reportedly fall on some Colorado peaks, according to NWS
The National Weather Service reports that "flurries are flying starting around 12,000 feet," in a tweet sent out around 9:45 AM on Thursday morning. The service warns travelers to be aware of changing conditions on high elevation mountain passes, including an image that shows precipitation at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park. The National Weather Service wasn't the only group to report snowfall. Copper Mountain also reports that they're getting their first dusting of the year at the top of the Excelerator...
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
