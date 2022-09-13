ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Camp Hale, Tenmile Range deserve national monument status

Designating Camp Hale and the majestic Tenmile Range as a national monument honors the 10th Mountain Division veterans’ incredible legacy and legendary contributions to the United States and Colorado. Protecting these landscapes is a powerful tribute to those that served our country in World War II and went on to build our ski and outdoor economy. Today, the ski industry generates $4.8 billion in annual economic output and supports 46,000 jobs. Outdoor recreation contributed $9.6 billion to Colorado’s economy in 2020 alone.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
State
New Mexico State
Summit County, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
County
Summit County, CO
City
Montrose, CO
State
Wyoming State
City
Gunnison, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Summit County, CO
Lifestyle
Summit County, CO
Government
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gray Wolves#The Western Slope
nbc11news.com

Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
MESA, CO
K99

Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park

Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18

COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Iconic Chicano mural to be restored, history preserved

One of Colorado's largest and most iconic murals was painted over, whitewashed at the height of its influence.Now - thanks to advances in technology and a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Chicano mural called "Urban Dope, Rural Hope" is in the early stages of being restored."Urban Dope, Rural Hope will be the oldest mural that we resurrect, " said Lucha Martinez de Luna, the founder of the Chicano Murals of Colorado Project.  "And what's so significant about that is the community is no longer there so this is going to be a remembrance of that community."...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Snow reportedly fall on some Colorado peaks, according to NWS

The National Weather Service reports that "flurries are flying starting around 12,000 feet," in a tweet sent out around 9:45 AM on Thursday morning. The service warns travelers to be aware of changing conditions on high elevation mountain passes, including an image that shows precipitation at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park. The National Weather Service wasn't the only group to report snowfall. Copper Mountain also reports that they're getting their first dusting of the year at the top of the Excelerator...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy