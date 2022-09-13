ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Could annual COVID-19 boosters become a reality for Kentuckians?

By Emani Payne
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The White House COVID-19 Response Team recently announced that people may need to get annual COVID-19 boosters similar to your annual flu shot.

FOX 56 Chief Medical Contributor Dr. Ryan Stanton weighed in. Stanton said an annual booster recommendation could be likely this year and over the next few years while health experts monitor how the virus develops.

Stanton said while he is still seeing people in the emergency department with COVID, he said it’s mostly become an endemic illness, but one that should still be taken seriously especially as we approach the cold and flu season.

“There is still a risk. Over the weekend I admitted two people to the hospital because of significant symptoms related to COVID-19, we’re still seeing long COVID-19-related symptoms in many adults, not just high-risk people and really vaccination isn’t just about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those that you’re around as well,” said Stanton.

To schedule your booster locally contact the Lexington Fayette County Health Department at 859-899-5260.

