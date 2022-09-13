New snowboarding science fiction movie ‘The Battle for First Chair’ features Vail, Summit locals

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Annual Breck Film Festival brings drama, comedy, documentaries and more to Summit County and personal devices
Thursday night’s “Drinkwater” is set to give audiences a laugh and ease them into the returning Breck Film Festival. Out of 484 submissions, Breck Film selected 82 to be screened around town Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 18. Like last year, this is a hybrid festival...
Summit Daily News
Winter Park Resort to expand terrain this winter
WINTER PARK — Among a series of announced improvements, Winter Park Resort is opening new terrain for the 2022-23 ski season that the resort says will almost double its expert-only terrain over last season. The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll” because of its rolling steep pitch and...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Summit Daily News
46th Annual Run the Rockies Road Race takes to Tenmile recpath on Saturday
Frisco will host the 46th annual Run the Rockies Road Race this Saturday, Sept. 17. The half-marathon will start at 8 a.m., and the 10K will start at 8:30 a.m. The race starts near Copper Mountain, continues through the Tenmile Canyon on the Summit County Recreational Path and ends on Frisco’s Main Street. Other Tenmile recpath users should expect and be cautious of heavy runner traffic through 11:30 a.m.
Summit Daily News
Photos: September snow falls on Summit County ski resorts ahead of the 2022-23 season
On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, snow began to fall on all four of Summit County’s ski areas in addition to Clear Creek County’s Loveland Ski Area. Loveland is just 15 days away from beginning its snowmaking operations. The resort is targeting a mid- to late-October opening date. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort have not yet announced their opening dates.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Tony Jones: A problem in the night sky
Mystery solved. Or so it seems based on the feedback I got on my recent column on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon. In that column I wrote about a string of lights that I saw crossing the sky above Dillon Reservoir on a cold dark night last winter and the wonder and mystery that such a sight inspires in a person.
Summit Daily News
Fraser disability rights advocate climbs Ecuador’s Cotopaxi to provide prosthetic care for amputees
FRASER — This month, Fraser resident Lauren “LP” Panasewicz will lead the summit of Cotopaxi, an epic volcanic mountain in Ecuador, along with a group of 16 amputee and non-amputee athletes. This is part of The Range of Motion Project’s eighth annual Climbing for ROMP campaign. Climbing for ROMP is the Range of Motion Project’s largest global campaign of the year, uniting hundreds of people around the world to raise funds for prosthetic care and increase awareness around the unequal distribution of assistive devices globally. Through this global campaign, the project is striving to raise $150,000, which will fund high quality prosthetic care and services to 100 Range of Motion Project patients.
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: The gift of gratitude
The movers came this week. They took all the tubs and boxes and the three dressers that belonged to my grandmother and shipped them to Maine, where they will go into storage until I am ready to move them into my new home. I have two columns left to write....
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
Summit Daily News
Photos: Greensky Bluegrass plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Sept. 14 & 15
Greensky Bluegrass brought their tunes to the Dillon Amphitheater on Sept. 14 and 15 after they recently sold out three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The band is from Kalamazoo, Michigan and formed in 2000. Band members include Anders Beck, Michael Arlen Bont, Dave Bruzza, Mike Devol and Paul Hoffman.
Summit Daily News
Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds
The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Potential release area for gray wolves includes Roaring Fork Valley, western Garfield County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented a new proposed map of potential areas to re-introduce wolves on the Western Slope, including the Roaring Fork Valley and other mountain communities. Eric Odell, species conservation program manager with CPW, said that the map is not final and will likely change before the December...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra books Denver for Christmas show
Progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra goes Christmas for Denver this winter in a show with tickets on sale starting this Friday.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?
Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
Summit Daily News
A rarity: Summit County comes out of drought before end of summer, a good omen for 2023, scientists say
The southern half of Summit County has been lifted from drought status as of the morning of Sept. 6., according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The line begins just south of Ute Peak, stretches along Interstate 70 and ends around Chalk Mountain, a Lake County landmark slightly south of the Summit County border.
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Summit Daily News
Bluebird Market to host brunch running club
Bluebird Market has teamed up with Brunch Running to offer a unique run club in Silverthorne. For four Sundays, people can go on a run or walk and meet back at Bluebird Market, 325 Blue River Parkway, to refuel with brunch at the food hall. Runs are dog- and kid-friendly and are not timed.
The Famed Casa Bonita Seems to Be Making Headway
A new paint job to the building suggests promising progress after months of superficial stagnancy
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
