'There's no difference between you and the people unhoused next door to you': Louisville sees controversy over houseless ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coalition for the Homeless called on Metro Council to oppose a new ordinance amendment aimed at changing how Louisville deals with people camping out and storing their property in public. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, activists with several organizations spoke on the topic, calling...
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
Plan to open 'retreat center' in southern Indiana for formerly incarcerated men put on pause
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Neighbors in a southern Indiana community want to put a stop to a proposed plan that would have formerly incarcerated men living next door, and plans have been put on pause, for now. At its first chance for Freedom Lake Ministries, a group who wants to...
5 Louisville stations launch NEXTGEN TV
Louisville television viewers can now experience the future of broadcast television as five local TV stations join together to launch broadcast technology standard NEXTGEN TV, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0. Block Communications’ WBKI will host five stations including Block’s WDRB and market partners WAVE, WHAS and WBNA; Kentucky Educational Television’s (KET) WKMJ will launch on September 19th.
$2M donation helps pay off construction of Sports & Learning complex in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League says the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is officially paid off. Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds made the announcement Wednesday morning. The Owsley Brown Family donated the last $2 million to pay the leftover cost of building the complex on West...
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
10 Events You Shouldn’t Miss In Louisville This Month
Every issue, LEO’s staff finds an eclectic collection of events that you should attend over the next two weeks. Here’s our picks from the Sept. 14th issue of LEO Weekly. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16-18 Various locations in Jeffersontown | Free | Times vary. This festival in Jeffersontown has quite...
Greenberg calls Dieruf comments unhinged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s race heats up surrounding the upcoming justice department report on LMPD. Tuesday, Republican Bill Dieruf called for the city to release everything it knows about it. He said Greg Fischer was stonewalling the information to get fellow Democrat Craig Greenberg elected. Wednesday Greenberg...
Several jobs available at Muhammad Ali Louisville International Airport job fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several peoples' careers could take flight on Wednesday. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is hosting a job fair on Wednesday. It is happening from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn next to the airport. Representatives will be there from airlines, car rental...
KFC Yum! Center to host hiring fair next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
Security increased at Stonestreet Elementary in south Louisville after incident near school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stonestreet Elementary School had increased security Friday morning after an incident near the school. Rumors circulated quickly on social media, but, according to a letter sent home to families, the incident involved a domestic incident between two adults that happened off school grounds. The letter from...
The DOJ’s investigation into Louisville police is almost here. The next mayor will deal with the consequences
Implementing the reforms mandated by the Department of Justice will fall into the lap of the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Mayoral candidate Dieruf criticizes Fischer, Greenberg ahead of DOJ report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the anticipated release of the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into Louisville Metro Police Department's policing practices, Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf accused Mayor Greg Fischer of stonewalling the release of the report to help his opponent, Democrat Craig Greenberg. “What’s happening here...
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
