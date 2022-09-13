ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
5 Louisville stations launch NEXTGEN TV

Louisville television viewers can now experience the future of broadcast television as five local TV stations join together to launch broadcast technology standard NEXTGEN TV, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0. Block Communications’ WBKI will host five stations including Block’s WDRB and market partners WAVE, WHAS and WBNA; Kentucky Educational Television’s (KET) WKMJ will launch on September 19th.
10 Events You Shouldn’t Miss In Louisville This Month

Every issue, LEO’s staff finds an eclectic collection of events that you should attend over the next two weeks. Here’s our picks from the Sept. 14th issue of LEO Weekly. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16-18 Various locations in Jeffersontown | Free | Times vary. This festival in Jeffersontown has quite...
Greenberg calls Dieruf comments unhinged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s race heats up surrounding the upcoming justice department report on LMPD. Tuesday, Republican Bill Dieruf called for the city to release everything it knows about it. He said Greg Fischer was stonewalling the information to get fellow Democrat Craig Greenberg elected. Wednesday Greenberg...
KFC Yum! Center to host hiring fair next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Mayoral candidate Dieruf criticizes Fischer, Greenberg ahead of DOJ report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the anticipated release of the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into Louisville Metro Police Department's policing practices, Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf accused Mayor Greg Fischer of stonewalling the release of the report to help his opponent, Democrat Craig Greenberg. “What’s happening here...
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...

