WTVCFOX
"Embarrassing:" Current Hamilton County substitute pay could lead to future staff issues
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Following the staffing shortages we've seen sweep the state, there might be another classroom crisis on the way. A Hamilton County School Board member says some substitute teachers are being underpaid. And this pay issue could affect your child's classroom. "What substitute teachers are being...
WTVCFOX
Parents: Lack of internet access creates education concerns for Bradley, Polk Co students
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Access to reliable, high-speed internet became a necessity during the pandemic. And even now, it's still out of reach for some people living in rural parts of our viewing area. Some people living in Bradley and Polk county say they're just a few thousand feet...
WTVCFOX
HCSO: 13-year-old boy in Indiana called in threat to Hamilton County schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Indiana boy is in trouble after he made a threatening phone call about Hamilton County Schools, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The incident happened last Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. HCSO says a Chattanooga Police dispatcher picked up the...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Co. Commissioner hopes to stop rental permits despite lack of Airbnb complaints
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County commissioner hopes to put a stop to new short-term rental home permits, at least until the county can put more concrete rules in place. Thursday we dug deeper to find out if Airbnb has been an actual problem for the community. Nestled...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Health Department holding bivalent COVID booster events this weekend
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Health Department is holding multiple bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine events this weekend. On Saturday, September 17th Sequoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for...
WTVCFOX
Railroad strike averted for now, but here's how another could disrupt life in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Biden administration may have dodged a bullet by avoiding Friday’s freight strike, but a local Locomotive Engineer says the threat of a strike is not over. And if it does happen, it could disrupt day to day life here in Chattanooga. ”We’re through with...
WTVCFOX
How it started, how it's going: CFD shares adorable photos of future & current firefighter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a rare thing to capture a moment on film showing a child staring down their future career. Fortunately the Chattanooga Fire Department has a new firefighter whose mother snapped the right shots at the right time. The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) shared some adorable photos...
WTVCFOX
'Party zones' popping up in Hamilton County thanks to vacation rentals, commissioner says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Hamilton County Commissioner says he has concerns with short term vacation rentals. At Wednesday's Hamilton County Commission meeting, District 1 Commissioner Gene-O Shipley says he has heard concerns from people who live near homes that are rented through companies like Airbnb. He says...
WTVCFOX
Woman rescued on Lookout Mountain after crashing bicycle on remote trail
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who crashed her bike and fell on a remote trail on Lookout Mountain Friday afternoon. CFD spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says the woman crashed at about 1 p.m. on Guild Trail, in the vicinity of Ruby Falls. Firefighters were told the woman...
WTVCFOX
Wanted felon captured in Hamilton County after evading Collegedale police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A wanted felon was captured by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after evading a Collegedale police officer and his K9 during a traffic stop, Collegedale police say. On their first day of service, Officer Shell and his canine partner Goose attempted to stop a vehicle in...
WTVCFOX
Whose right-of-way? Neighbors in LaFayette clash over access to private road
LaFAYETTE, Ga. — Getting home is easy for most folks. But it's been an ongoing battle for residents in one neighborhood just north of LaFayette in Walker County. They say one family is making the road dangerous and damaging to their vehicles. Melvin Moody lives on East Warren road...
WTVCFOX
Search for suspect prompts soft lockdown at Ringgold Middle, Ringgold High Thursday
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Students at Ringgold Middle School and Ringgold High School were on soft lockdown Thursday morning as authorities searched for a suspect nearby. The lockdowns have since lifted for both schools, according to Catoosa County Schools spokeswoman Marissa Brower. Brower says a suspect ran away from police...
WTVCFOX
Council member petition calls for ouster of Athens, Tenn. mayor
ATHENS, Tenn. — A city council member in Athens, Tennessee has filed a petition to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson. Scroll down to read the full petition. Athens City Councilman Adolphus Pelley claims in the petition that Mayor Perkinson has repeatedly kept him from speaking or making motions at city council meetings.
WTVCFOX
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
WTVCFOX
Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
WTVCFOX
Man suing two Red Bank police officers for use of excessive force
RED BANK, Tenn. — A man is filing a lawsuit against two Red Bank police officers for use of excessive force. The lawsuit claims the officers assaulted him during a visit to his home and one of them pepper sprayed him and his wife. On October 30th, 2021 Red...
WTVCFOX
Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI
LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
WTVCFOX
Recognize him? Person of interest sought for shooting investigation in Catoosa County
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a person of interest in a recent shooting in Rossville. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Facebook page says the incident happened on September 8th on Nawaka Avenue in Rossville. CCSO says a man was...
WTVCFOX
Pedestrian struck, killed in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday night
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — A person was struck and killed in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The accident happened a little after 9:30 p.m. at 11200 Hixson Pike. EMS personnel arrived to find the person deceased. An HCSO release did not identify the victim.
WTVCFOX
TBI: Grundy County deputies shoot, kill man who pointed pellet rifle at them Wednesday
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies shot and killed a man who pointed a pellet rifle at them Wednesday night in Grundy County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The incident happened at about 10 p.m. at a residence on the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager.
