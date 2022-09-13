ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Hamilton County, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Tennessee Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Construction Maintenance#Volkswagen Elabs#Innovative Learning#Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
WTVCFOX

Council member petition calls for ouster of Athens, Tenn. mayor

ATHENS, Tenn. — A city council member in Athens, Tennessee has filed a petition to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson. Scroll down to read the full petition. Athens City Councilman Adolphus Pelley claims in the petition that Mayor Perkinson has repeatedly kept him from speaking or making motions at city council meetings.
ATHENS, TN
WTVCFOX

Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI

LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
WTVCFOX

Pedestrian struck, killed in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday night

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — A person was struck and killed in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The accident happened a little after 9:30 p.m. at 11200 Hixson Pike. EMS personnel arrived to find the person deceased. An HCSO release did not identify the victim.
SODDY-DAISY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy