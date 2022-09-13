Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Related
Boxing champ Amir Khan regrets accusing Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife: 'I lost a good friend'
Boxing champions Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua embarked on a bitter feud in 2017 when the former lightweight champion accused the heavyweight star of sleeping with his wife. Khan claimed in a string of tweets in the summer of 2017 that his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, was sleeping with Joshua. Khan and his wife split and took the feud to social media, mud-slinging accusations at each other.
Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio, 24, becomes the next family member to follow in the legend's footsteps as he turns his back on football to sign a deal with 'Professional Fighters League': 'I have a legacy to live up to'
Biaggio Ali Walsh - the grandson of all-time great boxer Muhammad Ali - has announced that is following in his family's combat sport footsteps by signing his first amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 24-year-old will now be available to compete in the 2022 PFL's tournament finals in...
NFL・
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
Tyson Fury’s boxing record ‘laughable’ compared to Anthony Joshua’s, slams Eddie Hearn ahead of proposed title fight
TYSON FURY possesses a 'laughable' boxing record in comparison to Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn once claimed. The Matchroom boss has been AJ's promoter since he turned professional in 2013, overseeing fights against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte. Joshua is currently licking his wounds following another defeat to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jake Paul vows to ‘respectfully’ knock out Anderson Silva and says fight with UFC legend will not go past five rounds
JAKE PAUL has vowed to “respectfully” knock out Anderson Silva next month. The YouTuber turned boxer will look to stretch his unbeaten record in the ring to 6-0 after the ex-UFC star was granted a boxing licence. The clash between the much-maligned star and the 48-year-old Brazilian will...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
Chuck Liddell predicts Anderson Silva knocks out Jake Paul: 'Good luck to Jake'
Chuck Liddell doesn’t see things ending well for Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match. The YouTube star returns to the ring on Oct. 29, as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in what’s easily his toughest test to date. The two are set to compete in Phoenix in an eight-round bout at a catchweight of 187-pounds.
Alleged NBA player fails TikTok cheating test in viral video: ‘Makes me so sad’
A TikTok user popular for her “loyalty tests” appears to have caught a professional basketball player attempting to cheat on his girlfriend, according to a new video shared by user madelinethereal.Madeline, who is known on the social media platform as madelinethereal, shared a video over the weekend that has since amassed more than 360,000 views and spurred on hundreds of curious commentors speculating about who the NBA player could be that got duped by the online sleuth.In these so-called loyalty tests, the young woman charges $25 to people who are keen to evaluate just how committed their partner is...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Michael Chandler Would Take Title Shot Over Fight With Conor McGregor, Says Fight Against Dustin Poirier Is Not Personal
Michael Chandler has one thing on his mind, getting the UFC belt. There has been a huge lightweight fight added to the November Madison Square Garden card between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. This fight has been brewing for some time now and finally, the bout agreements have been signed and the fight is on. Not exactly known for their trash-talking, both Chandler and Poirier have been uncharacteristically angry toward each other. They even got into a verbal altercation at a UFC event.
Video | YouTube critic gets sucker-punch KO’d by Polish fighter during interview
The MMA world gets a little weirder and a lot wilder the further east you happen to go, as this recent video from a Polish press event proves. A YouTube critic by the name of Sadek learned you have to protect yourself at all times if a fighter you’ve criticized is present.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul On Criticism From MMA Community: I Don't Give A F---, I Played Them Like A Fiddle, Got Them Watching
Jake Paul knows that his pro career will forever come with a healthy share of doubters. Getting him to care will prove to be a greater challenge than any he believes he will ever face in the ring. “I don’t give a f---,” Paul said of the ongoing criticism during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Edge Written Off WWE TV
It was announced today on WWE’s The Bump that Edge has a grade 2 MCL sprain, which means he will be off TV for a while. The storyline injury occurred this past Monday when Edge was attacked by The Judgment Day. As PWMania.com previously reported, the attack angle appeared to be WWE’s way to write off Edge for a while. Edge is not wrestling a full-time schedule so it looks like he will be taking several weeks or months off.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Making His AEW Debut
With all of the free agents currently working in the world of professional wrestling there’s no telling who might show up in AEW. Fans have seen some interesting names work with AEW over the last few years and now it looks like a former WWE star will be appearing on AEW programming in the not too distant future.
Comments / 0