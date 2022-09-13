ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Florida businessman admits to role in $100M health care fraud scheme

A Florida businessman involved in nearly $100 million of health care fraud pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Pittsburgh. Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, pleaded guilty in three separate cases before U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy to charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNS

Beckley ARH Medical Mall, closed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Medical Mall is closed on Thursday, September 15, 2022, due to maintenance issues. The ARH Medical Mall located on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley is closed due to maintenance issues. This closure impacts all clinics, services, and providers at this location including Cardiac Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation Center, Cardiovascular, ENT, and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Woman sentenced to prison for drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — a woman was sentenced recently to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for the distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Caila Vance, 27, of Charleston sold more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm to an […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Arson investigation underway in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson fire set at a home in Raleigh County. According to investigators, the fire happened in the early morning at 510 Bennington road in Cool Ridge. The chief investigator is urging anyone with...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
ABC4

Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Pills#Pain Relievers#Sentencing#Pill#Hope Clinic#Roswell Tempest Lowry
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse

A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Metro News

McDowell County man sentenced for arson fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A McDowell County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for an arson fraud scheme. According to federal officials, 36-year-old Douglas Vineyard, of Welch, bought a home in Bluefield in July 2019 at the direction of 44-year-old Christopher Gross, of Bluefield, Virginia. Vineyard later purchased an insurance policy on the residence.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
wfxrtv.com

New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia

UPDATE: (1 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022) – Competitive Power Ventures has released more information on the ~1,800 MW combined-cycle natural gas power station that will be located in Doddridge County. The company says the facility will utilize carbon capture and storage. The company says the project was made possible...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV

