Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018. Sven Alston, 33, of Baltimore was sentenced to spend four years and 10 months in prison by...
Six more COVID-19-related deaths add in W.Va. as active total continues to drop
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported six more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday as the state’s active cases total continued to dip. The new deaths pushed the total during the pandemic to 7,357, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
Florida businessman admits to role in $100M health care fraud scheme
A Florida businessman involved in nearly $100 million of health care fraud pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Pittsburgh. Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, pleaded guilty in three separate cases before U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy to charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Beckley ARH Medical Mall, closed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Medical Mall is closed on Thursday, September 15, 2022, due to maintenance issues. The ARH Medical Mall located on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley is closed due to maintenance issues. This closure impacts all clinics, services, and providers at this location including Cardiac Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation Center, Cardiovascular, ENT, and […]
Woman sentenced to prison for drug crime
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — a woman was sentenced recently to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for the distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Caila Vance, 27, of Charleston sold more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm to an […]
Arson investigation underway in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson fire set at a home in Raleigh County. According to investigators, the fire happened in the early morning at 510 Bennington road in Cool Ridge. The chief investigator is urging anyone with...
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse
A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
West Virginia Law Enforcement Arrest a Man from Wayne for Threatening to Kill a Physician
West Virginia State Police say a man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette. 45 year old Steven Asbury of Wayne, faces terroristic threatening charges, officials say. According to investigators, the incident occurred Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette. The facility was...
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
Methamphetamine dealers sentenced for conspiracy in Virginia federal court
Two drug traffickers, convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia were both sentenced last week in federal court.
West Virginia Treasurer against push to track gun & ammo purchases
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.
Nicholas County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Keith Nutter, 55, of Summersville, was sentenced today to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of firearms by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. According to court documents and statements...
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
DOJ: Drug traffickers who conspired to sell meth in Southwest Virginia sentenced to prison
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A couple of drug traffickers who conspired with multiple other people to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia were sentenced to prison terms last week in Abingdon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Josh Goodman, 46, of Richlands, Virginia, was sentenced to 9 years...
McDowell County man sentenced for arson fraud scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A McDowell County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for an arson fraud scheme. According to federal officials, 36-year-old Douglas Vineyard, of Welch, bought a home in Bluefield in July 2019 at the direction of 44-year-old Christopher Gross, of Bluefield, Virginia. Vineyard later purchased an insurance policy on the residence.
These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
UPDATE: (1 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022) – Competitive Power Ventures has released more information on the ~1,800 MW combined-cycle natural gas power station that will be located in Doddridge County. The company says the facility will utilize carbon capture and storage. The company says the project was made possible...
