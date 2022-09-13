ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Air Force fullback Brad Roberts picks up Mountain West honor after blowout of Colorado

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes safety Trevor Woods (43)and Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (8) during the first quarter of the game at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold) Parker Seibold/ The Gazette

Air Force fullback Brad Roberts was honored Tuesday as the Mountain West offensive player of the week.

Roberts ran 24 times for 174 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns in the Falcons' 41-10 victory over Colorado at Falcon Stadium. Roberts' touchdowns came from 14 yards (on the Falcons' first offensive play), 46 and 20 yards.

It was Roberts' 11th career 100-yard game. The Arvada native has appeared in 19 games.

Roberts now has 2,101 rushing yards, ranking 11th all-tie in Falcons history and third among fullbacks.

With 144.0 rushing yards per game this season, Roberts ranks second in the nation behind Chase Brown of Illinois. The senior would need to average 137.4 yards over the next 11 games (assuming a bowl game for the Falcons) to catch Dee Dowis atop the program’s all-time rushing list at 3,612 yards.

