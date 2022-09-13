ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Jury: Omaha police chief retaliated against ex-captain

By Omaha World-Herald, The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BohbT_0hsmujTt00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her lawsuit against Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the city, having sued over allegations that the chief failed to promote her in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint.

A federal jury agreed Monday that Schmaderer based his decision, at least in part, to not promote Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez to deputy chief in 2018 because of a discrimination complaint she made directly to the mayor’s office, the Omaha World-Herald reported .

Belcastro-Gonzalez said in her lawsuit that she and another woman who was a lieutenant in the department filed separate complaints against the same male officer in 2010, describing the man as creating a hostile work environment for them because they were women. In 2017, the male officer in question was promoted to one of five chief deputy positions that Belcastro-Gonzalez had also applied for.

Iowa agriculture a factor in bad allergy season

That same year, Belcastro-Gonzalez went over her police superiors’ heads to complain to the mayor’s office after the earlier complaints about the male officer made through the chain of command went nowhere. During the lawsuit’s trial, two former commanders of the Omaha police internal affairs unit testified to irregularities they described as “very unusual” in the handling of Belcastro-Gonzalez’s and the other woman’s complaints about the officer, which happened before Schmaderer was named police chief in 2012.

In 2018, Belcastro-Gonzalez again applied for a chief deputy slot, but was passed over despite having the top score on testing among candidates for position.

At trial, Schmaderer denied that he had retaliated against Belcastro-Gonzalez and testified that several factors played into his decision not to promote her, including what he described in interview notes as Belcastro-Gonzalez having a “huge chip” on her shoulder, as well as a lack of leadership qualities and having more overtime hours than all the other department captains in 2017.

21 mile walk to the Capitol for the 21st anniversary of 9/11

Belcastro-Gonzalez’s lawyer said at trial that Schmaderer’s listed concerns about promoting his client were pretexts he came up with after Belcastro-Gonzalez filed her complaint.

Last May, Schmaderer recommended firing Belcastro-Gonzalez.

The jury awarded Belcastro-Gonzalez lost wages and benefits of $680,000, plus $20,000 in other damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
KETV.com

Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations

OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman carjacked outside Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Omaha Police
WOWT

Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police response at Omaha North High School on Thursday afternoon prompted school officials to issue a written response to staff and families. As indicated in the letter from Principal Collette Nero, Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that a call had come in — from an out-of-town area code — alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school, located near 37th Street and Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Caught on camera: Verbal argument leads to gunfire

Gunfire outside an Omaha laundromat was caught on camera and now investigators are looking for the gunman. The shooting happened about one in the morning of Aug. 11. It began with a verbal exchange in the parking lot near 46th and Cuming and store cameras picked up the exchange. “What's...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha woman who abandoned newborn on sidewalk sentenced to prison

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha woman who abandoned a newborn on the sidewalk in February will serve time in prison. Trinity Shakespeare, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to two years in prison, followed by 18 months probation for felony child abuse. She pled no contest to the charge in July.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'15-year-old' undercover deputy catches man in child enticement

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County deputies said a 50-year-old man tried to entice who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Court documents show Wilfredo Gutierrez was actually communicating with an undercover deputy online. Gutierrez faces a felony charge — we're still waiting for the sheriff's office to provide...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest teen in gun store burglary, cellphone links him to crime

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County prosecutors said police have arrested 18-year-old Terry Barfield in one of the Frontier Justice burglaries. Prosecutors said he had a gun stolen from Frontier Justice along with evidence from his phone linking him to the crime. Frontier Justice was burglarized twice in a five-week...
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy