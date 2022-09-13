It's nearly time for Erling Haaland's first test against his former team as Manchester City welcome Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. City swept aside Sevilla 4-0 to open Champions League play while Borussia Dortmund also won 4-0 over Copenhagen. This should be a tougher test for both teams but as Dortmund know too well, through Haaland all things are possible. The Norwegian marksman has scored 12 goals and assisted one more in eight appearances for City after exploding at Dortmund.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO