UEFA

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream: Champions League prediction, how to watch online, odds

It's nearly time for Erling Haaland's first test against his former team as Manchester City welcome Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. City swept aside Sevilla 4-0 to open Champions League play while Borussia Dortmund also won 4-0 over Copenhagen. This should be a tougher test for both teams but as Dortmund know too well, through Haaland all things are possible. The Norwegian marksman has scored 12 goals and assisted one more in eight appearances for City after exploding at Dortmund.
Real Madrid top RB Leipzig with late Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio strikes

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde scored a superb second-half goal and Marco Asensio struck late to fire the holders to a 2-0 win at home to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday. Uruguay international Valverde showed composure to calmly beat a defender with clever footwork on the edge...
Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss

Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute to lift visiting Atlanta United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night. Defender Andrew Gutman deftly returned Almada's feed just above the top of the box, allowing Almada to neatly deke Orlando City's Antonio Carlos to the ground and provide a proper finish.
