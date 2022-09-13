Read full article on original website
ESPN
Premier League postpones Arsenal vs. Man City so Gunners can play PSV in Europa League
The Premier League have accepted a request from Arsenal to postpone their game with Manchester City next month to accommodate a rearranged Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven. The north London side risked forfeiting the points after the original match against PSV -- due to be played on Thursday --...
UEFA・
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: AC Milan eye Lille's Jonathan David amid Divock Origi struggles
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Lille's Jonathan David on...
ESPN
Juventus sink to 2-1 home loss to Benfica as Champions League hopes suffer further blow
Twice European Champions Benfica fought back to secure a 2-1 win at Juventus with goals from Joao Mario and David Neres on Wednesday, maintaining their perfect start in Champions League Group H. It was a miserable night for Juventus, who have lost their opening two games of the Champions League...
MLS・
BBC
Virgil Van Dijk: Liverpool defender feels responsible for inconsistent start to the season
Virgil Van Dijk says he feels responsibility for Liverpool's inconsistent start to the season. The centre-back has captained the side in the absence of Jordan Henderson, with the Reds failing to hit top form. Liverpool have won just two of their first six league games and suffered a 4-1 Champions...
CBS Sports
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream: Champions League prediction, how to watch online, odds
It's nearly time for Erling Haaland's first test against his former team as Manchester City welcome Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. City swept aside Sevilla 4-0 to open Champions League play while Borussia Dortmund also won 4-0 over Copenhagen. This should be a tougher test for both teams but as Dortmund know too well, through Haaland all things are possible. The Norwegian marksman has scored 12 goals and assisted one more in eight appearances for City after exploding at Dortmund.
ESPN
Real Madrid top RB Leipzig with late Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio strikes
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde scored a superb second-half goal and Marco Asensio struck late to fire the holders to a 2-0 win at home to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday. Uruguay international Valverde showed composure to calmly beat a defender with clever footwork on the edge...
MLS・
BBC
Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss
Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
Benzema doubtful, Griezmann reduced to sub for Madrid derby
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barring a quick recovery for Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema or a change of strategy by Atlético Madrid, Sunday’s Spanish capital derby will be played mostly without the rivals’ leading stars. Benzema is expected to miss the match at Atlético after being...
Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers
Erik Ten Hag said that Manchester United will consider making transfers in January after their win against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
GamerLegion officially add acoR, siuhy, Keoz
Denmark’s Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek of Poland and Nicolas “Keoz” Dgus of Belgium signed with GamerLegion on Friday,
ESPN
Atlanta United beats Orlando City on late second-half goal
Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute to lift visiting Atlanta United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night. Defender Andrew Gutman deftly returned Almada's feed just above the top of the box, allowing Almada to neatly deke Orlando City's Antonio Carlos to the ground and provide a proper finish.
