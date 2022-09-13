Fire breaks out at homeless encampment near 35W in Minneapolis

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MINNEAPOLIS -- A fire that broke out at a homeless encampment near Interstate 35W in Minneapolis was believed to have started after a propane cylinder exploded.

Fire crews responded to the blaze early Monday evening. It was located near New Brighton Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find a large uncontrolled campfire of wooden pallets. A number of trees and brush nearby had also caught on fire.

Firefighters climbed over a fence to bring the hose far enough where they could reach the fire.

No damage to any buildings nearby was reported, although multiple tarp tents did burn.

No one was reported injured.

Jim Williams
3d ago

listen up people. there is no easy solution to this. this is not a problem but a situation. yes some drugs an alcohol may have played a part in it but also circumstances can play a big part. to sit there in your ivory tower and to throw boulders down on these people is really shameful. you know how I know.... I am what they call working homeless. there are circumstances that prevent us from getting an apartment. walk a mile in our shoes. you have no idea what people are going through.

Jerry S
3d ago

It’s only the beginning as colder weather arrives. The city need to shut down these tent city camps. But, what to do with the people in them ?

Ryan Beatt
3d ago

you mean drug dens. so sick of seeing these drug dens all around Minneapolis. get a job lazy bums

