ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington officers arrest person driving stolen vehicle

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYx1a_0hsmucIo00

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 12, 2022 01:14

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police officers in Bloomington say they've taken someone into custody who was driving a stolen vehicle.

MnDOT traffic cameras showed officers in the aftermath of pulling someone over, with appearances indicating a PIT maneuver had been utilized on a bridge over I-494.

Few other details were immediately available but police did confirm an individual had been arrested, and that they believe the suspect may have been involved in other crimes.

Stay with WCCO.com for more information as available.

Comments / 8

BrendaJ
3d ago

They are probably a repeat offender that will be probably get probation only so they will be back out doing it again. Our justice system is the best👍

Reply
5
Related
Bring Me The News

Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash

A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Latest "safe summer" operation hit by Minneapolis Police recovers 13 firearms, 13K fentanyl pills

MINNEAPOLIS -- A task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers is sharing results of its Operation Safe Summer initiative. From gun violence to drug sales, carjackings and gang turf battles, the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative launched a summer safety project designed to bring safety back to the streets.The latest operation hit a parking lot near West Broadway and Lyndale, known for open air drug dealing.The detail recovered 13 firearms including two with auto sears - or "switches" - that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one. Five stolen vehicles were recovered, two of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 arrested in middle of attempting to steal catalytic converter

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Law enforcement leaders say catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major problem across the Twin Cities.Early Friday morning, Brooklyn Park Police say they arrested two more men who were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter in a business park. "They were actually cutting the catalytic converters off when the officers rolled up," said Inspector Elliot Faust.Faust said the two men were taken into custody and could face multiple felony charges. He said it's another example of a concerning trend.  So far this year in Brooklyn Park there have been 305 cases of catalytic converter thefts,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomington#Driving#Mndot#Pit#Wcco Com
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Suspected armed burglars shoot Hennepin County deputy's squad car on I-94

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says one of its squad cars was "struck by gunfire" early Thursday morning in the north metro.Brooklyn Center police were called to the 1100 block of 57th Avenue North at about 2:30 a.m. after an armed burglary was reported on the block. A sheriff's deputy was in the area, saw the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over. A chase began, which moved onto Interstate 94, and at some point at least one bullet hit the squad. The deputy wasn't injured, and the sheriff's office says no members of law enforcement discharged their weapons.Police say no one was hurt in the burglary, and "it does not appear to be a random incident." The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WINONA, MN
CBS Minnesota

5 girls arrested after Target theft, assault, chase in stolen car

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Five girls have been arrested following a theft that happened at a Brooklyn Park Target Tuesday, followed by a short chase in a stolen car.According to officers, police responded the Target on West Broadway on a report that three girls were involved in theft.The suspects were said to have gotten into a vehicle that was determined, through its license plate, to have been stolen. The vehicle took off through the parking lot. Investigators say that in doing so, they committed an assault on a random person.Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off. Officers...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka police officer dies suddenly at home

Anoka Police Department says one of its officers died suddenly at his home on Wednesday. The department said in a social media post that Eric Groebner had been a member of the department since 2013. It's unclear what caused the officer's death. "If you ever met Officer Groebner you would...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after shooting in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Fridley on Wednesday evening.According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 8:45 p.m. to find a man outside with a gunshot wound. Authorities say his condition is unknown, and no one has been taken into custody.The shooting is under investigation.
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video captures smash-and-grab at Minneapolis gas station

MINNEAPOLIS – A chaotic crime was caught on camera early Tuesday morning.Security footage from a Minneapolis gas station shows nearly every moment of a destructive smash-and-grab.A blue Toyota acted as a battering ram, busting through the locked doors of 36 Lyn Refuel Station.Multiple security cameras show two people in hoodies taking merchandise back to the car.McCrae Olson, a longtime employee, says it was all tobacco and CBD products."Luckily no one got hurt," Olson said. "That's obviously my first concern, but when I saw that, I just immediately thought, 'Must be dumb kids being kids again.'"Olson believes they are teenagers based...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
78K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy