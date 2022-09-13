Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages Scheduled for October 15th

The UVA men's and women's basketball teams will hold a scrimmage double-header on Saturday, October 15th

A new season of college basketball draws near.

Virginia has scheduled its Blue-White Scrimmages for the UVA men's and women's basketball teams for Saturday, October 15th at John Paul Jones Arena at 1:30pm.

To begin the scrimmage, UVA fans will get their first look at the Virginia women's basketball team ahead of its first season under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. The Cavaliers will scrimmage against their men's practice squad.

In the second half of the double-header, the Virginia men's basketball team will have an intrasquad scrimmage, dividing up the roster into two teams and playing against each other.

Admission for the 2022 Blue-White Scrimmage is free of charge and gates will open on Saturday, October 15th at 12:30pm, one hour prior to the start of the event.

The non-conference schedules for both the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams have been released for the 2022-2023 season:

Virginia men's basketball non-conference schedule

Virginia women's basketball non-conference schedule

Virginia basketball 2022-2023 non-conference schedule (; 0:32)

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Women's Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

UVA Basketball: Four-Star Elijah Gertrude to Announce Decision Wednesday

No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Falls at No. 1 Northwestern 3-2

'Hometown Hero' Kymora Johnson Commits to Virginia Women's Basketball

No. 5 UVA Women's Soccer Plays VCU to Scoreless Draw

Six Overreactions to Virginia Football's Frustrating Loss at Illinois