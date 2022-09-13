Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages Scheduled for October 15th
The UVA men's and women's basketball teams will hold a scrimmage double-header on Saturday, October 15th
A new season of college basketball draws near.
Virginia has scheduled its Blue-White Scrimmages for the UVA men's and women's basketball teams for Saturday, October 15th at John Paul Jones Arena at 1:30pm.
To begin the scrimmage, UVA fans will get their first look at the Virginia women's basketball team ahead of its first season under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. The Cavaliers will scrimmage against their men's practice squad.
In the second half of the double-header, the Virginia men's basketball team will have an intrasquad scrimmage, dividing up the roster into two teams and playing against each other.
Admission for the 2022 Blue-White Scrimmage is free of charge and gates will open on Saturday, October 15th at 12:30pm, one hour prior to the start of the event.
The non-conference schedules for both the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams have been released for the 2022-2023 season:
Virginia men's basketball non-conference schedule
Virginia women's basketball non-conference schedule
