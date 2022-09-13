ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Multi-Win Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

04-12-25-29-31-33

(four, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

