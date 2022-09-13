Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County Planning Commission endorses beef plant fill-dirt plan
The Lincoln County Planning Commission Tuesday voted to forward two conditional use permit applications related to the Sustainable Beef LLC project to county commissioners with positive recommendations. Gary and Ruth Stearns, 2482 E. State Farm Road, need both city and county permits to help supply the needed dirt to fill...
North Platte Telegraph
NP, county, Mid-Plains, 4 schools must speak at Sept. 27 tax hearing
Six local governments based in Lincoln County will have to present their basic 2022-23 property tax and budget information at a joint Sept. 27 public hearing mandated by a newly effective state law. County property owners served by any of those six will receive postcards about the hearing by early...
North Platte Telegraph
Groseth elected to board of League of Nebraska Municipalities
North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth was elected to the League of Nebraska Municipalities executive board during the group’s annual conference Friday in Lincoln. Groseth, whom the City Council promoted from interim to permanent city administrator Sept. 6, was elected as the board’s utility representative. He also serves...
North Platte Telegraph
Election lists complete; early voting ballots to be sent out Oct. 3
Two successful petition initiatives and a constitutional amendment advanced by the Legislature will appear alongside federal, state and local candidates on Nebraska’s Nov. 8 general election ballot. Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office was finalizing the final federal, state and multicounty candidate lineups Friday, the deadline to certify candidates,...
North Platte Telegraph
Backers of NP Rec Center expansion to launch sales tax campaign Sept. 21
Rec Center expansion sales tax campaign to start Wednesday. Supporters of adopting a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex plan an outdoor campaign kickoff Wednesday . A post Wednesday on the Move North Platte Facebook page said people can learn more about the proposal at...
North Platte Telegraph
Local rail union leader cautiously welcomes strike-averting deal
Had a national railroad strike started Friday, it would have been a brand-new experience for most workers at North Platte’s Bailey Yard. “When I had my (union) meetings, I asked them if they had ever been on strike,” Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley said after a tentative labor-management agreement early Thursday averted a strike by less than 24 hours.
North Platte Telegraph
'Catastrophic power failure' shuts down North Platte 911 center for two hours Thursday
North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves said a “catastrophic power failure” shut down the city’s 911 call center for just over two hours early Thursday morning. Reeves said in a press release the center lost the ability to receive 911 calls around 2:30 a.m. In addition, the call center could not receive non-emergency telephone calls or page out emergency responders. He added all radio systems were also inoperable in the coverage area during that period.
North Platte Telegraph
NP sales tax wraps record fiscal year; July lodging taxes at all-time high
North Platte has closed out another record-breaking fiscal year for its 1.5% sales tax, with July’s net proceeds carrying the final total near the $10 million mark. Meanwhile, net July income from Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax reached an all-time record for any month at $175,363, according to the latest monthly figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. (5) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
North Platte Telegraph
National Avocado Launching Championship comes to close
The inaugural National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close this past Saturday after a day filled with comradery, competition and of course, flying avocados, Visit North Platte said in a press release. This inaugural event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, started with a Friday night event...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
Morrison wins North Platte home invite
North Platte’s Karsen Morrison didn’t let a slower start on the front nine discourage her from finishing strong at the North Platte Invite Thursday. “It was a focus thing,” Morrison said. “I forgot about the front nine, and I was like, ‘Back nine now, let’s just focus on that.’ I think that was the momentum change.”
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Community College adding golf in fall of 2024
North Platte Community College athletic department will expand its intercollegiate athletic programs with the addition of men’s and women’s golf in the coming years. The approval by the Board of Governors on Wednesday night will grow the athletic department from four varsity sports to six by fall 2024.
North Platte Telegraph
Chili cook-off among events in weekend Wallace's 'Colors of Fall' Festival
WALLACE — A chili cook-off on Saturday night is among the highlights of this weekend “Colors of Fall” Wallace Fall Festival. Participants will battle for the championship title as well as the first-place prize of $50. The runner-up receives $25. There is no entry fee for the event. For information, contact Krystle Friesen at 308-387-4204.
North Platte Telegraph
Wood injured as North Platte CC volleyball falls to Central in four sets
The North Platte Community College volleyball team, already battling through a rough stretch of the season, was hit with more adversity on Thursday night at McDonald-Belton gymnasium. Freshman outside hitter Vanessa Wood injured her left ankle in the final of a four-set loss to Central CC that extended the Knights...
