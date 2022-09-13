Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Jimmy Kimmel remains silent about stealing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy spotlight
Two days after Jimmy Kimmel floored the Emmy audience on Sunday night with his poorly thought-out sketch that saw him impede upon Quinta Brunson‘s acceptance speech, he failed to address the situation upon his late-night talk show’s return. The complete lack of mention of the incident, as if...
wegotthiscovered.com
The characters of Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’ ranked by likability
It’s been a couple weeks since Netflix released its latest legal-drama, Partner Track, and fans are still raving on about it. The show has received positive reviews from audiences who have praised the diverse cast, steamy love triangle, and the representation of real issues. The lovely cast and their...
EW.com
Hugh Jackman's daughter hilariously shut down his 'nerdy dad dancing' skills
He might be the star of The Greatest Showman, but Hugh Jackman's adorably dorky dancing is no match for his daughter's critical eye. The Oscar-nominated actor told PEOPLE and EW at the Toronto International Film Festival that his 17-year-old daughter gave him some humbling feedback when he asked for her reaction to a dance move he wanted to do opposite Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins in their new movie The Son.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock thought she was going to get fired
HBO’s highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is in no shortage of amazing characters portrayed by even more amazing actors. Among the fandom’s absolute favorites in House of the Dragon so far is Milly Alcock’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, who has managed to draw a staggering amount of acclaim.
Jean Smart Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For ‘Hacks’: “I Didn’t Realize The Breadth Of The Appeal Of Our Show”
Jean Smart has won her second consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role as legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. “Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said during her on-stage acceptance speech. “I have to tell you, I’m so blown away by our writers who not only matched season 1 but surpassed it, and as we all know, season 2 of a show is kind of a litmus test. This has just been a thrill. She went on to thank our crew and ad because we were on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
No Jackman, no point: ‘The Music Man’ to end in January when Hugh bids adieu
Some sad news for fans of the hit Broadway musical The Music Man today as producers announced that the show will end its run on Jan. 1 of 2023, when star Hugh Jackman moves on from the production. Jackman plays Professor Harold Hill in the famous production that dates back...
wegotthiscovered.com
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
wegotthiscovered.com
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys
The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
The Queen of 'banter'! Monarch's piper of four years says she was 'easy-going' and 'funny' and secretly 'liked' being called Your Royal Highness after he mistakenly called her by the title instead of Your Majesty
Pipe Major Scott Methven, who was the Queen's Piper until 2019, has recalled the 'banter' he had with the 'easy-going and funny' monarch during his four-year tenure. The 48-year-old described being moved from the army in 2015 to live in Buckingham Palace as 'surreal', but said that he struck up a 'great relationship' with the Queen.
U.K.・
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser broke up because he’s a ‘lone wolf’
Mad Men actors Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have split after eight years of marriage. The pair met on the set of the acclaimed AMC series in 2012 and have maintained a low profile in the past few years without having appeared in public together for a good while. And it seems that Kartheiser’s idiosyncratic “lone wolf nature” may lie at the heart of the breakup.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Have mercy! John Stamos is writing a memoir
If you have watched television in the last few decades, you have likely seen something with John Stamos in it. The 59-year-old has been on Full House, ER, and now adds author to his legacy with a memoir about his career. Deadline Hollywood reports that the book, If You Would...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ cast and release date on Tubi
It was only a matter of time before the infamous trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between ex-spouses and movie stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would be turned into a dramatized narrative. Incredibly, we’re getting just that less than a year after the trial concluded thanks to a forthcoming film coming to the free streaming service Tubi, called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty gorehounds praise the greatest massacres horror has to offer
From gore-fest gatherings at the hands of twisted villain Jigsaw to a fiery explosion inside of a building full of civilians, the colossal horror genre is swarming with disastrous moments that feature unfathomable massacres in movies. And while some of these massacre moments are definitely more in-your-face than others, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t included on a long list of favorites as far as bloodthirsty horror fans are concerned.
