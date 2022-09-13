Are you almost ready for the next episode of House of the Dragon? In just two days, HBO is taking us back to the world of the Seven Kingdoms, this time to live through another royal wedding. Though considering the franchise’s track record with such events, fans don’t know if they should brace themselves for the death of some of their favorite characters. At best, we’ll be looking toward a Purple Wedding with only one casualty, like the king or his close kin. At worst, the Game of Thrones prequel has in it the potential to make the Red Wedding look like a tea party in Highgarden.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO