SPORTS RECAP: Women’s volleyball takes two games, football loses first home game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
Related
recordgazette.net
Bulldogs lose as time expires
The University of Redlands football team dropped a non-conference game 21-20 to Pomona-Pitzer in frustrating fashion on Saturday, Sept. 10. Pomona-Pitzer scored from three yards on a pass from Skylar Noble to Sander Wimmer as time expired. Cameron Shirangi kicked the extra point to give the Sagehens their first victory...
sunnews.org
Griffins turn in outstanding effort to beat Servite
The Los Alamitos Griffins hosted the Servite Friars on Friday, Sept. 9 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach. Despite the torrential rain, Head Football Coach Ray Fenton and his staff had the Griffins ready to play. The first quarter was like a heavyweight boxing match, with each opponent feeling...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 15
Week four begins with a full slate of Thursday night games. High school coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores and then check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County. THURSDAY, SEPT. 15.
uscannenbergmedia.com
How heat and TV deals affect USC football attendance
If you’ve been to a USC football game since the start of the 2021 season, you’ve probably looked around the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and seen a sea of empty cardinal chairs. The Coliseum has a stadium capacity of 77,500, making it the 19th largest college football stadium in the U.S. and has hosted marquee events such as Olympic Games, Super Bowls, world series championships and iconic speakers including Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr. and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
No. 1 DL prospect files court injunction for immediate eligibility
National name, image and likeness (NIL) hasn’t been a smooth rollout in college sports. It’s been the wild, wild west in many cases, as T.A. Cunningham, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, recently found out while trying to transfer from Georgia to Los Alamitos in Orange County, California.
Black bears brawl in the middle of a residential street in Monrovia (video)
Next time you’re in Monrovia, don’t challenge any bears to a boxing match. At least, not these two bears. Security camera footage captured two bruins engaging in a brief round of fisticuffs mid-day in a residential street. Though the fight ends in a draw, both bears should be proud of their efforts, and homeowners should […]
California Mom Tells High School Daughter To Punch Rival Basketball Player
She now owes money and an apology letter.
Woman must pay $9K in restitution for telling daughter to punch opponent at OC youth basketball game
A mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove in 2021, a judge ruled.
RELATED PEOPLE
HISTORY.com
How 1968 East L.A. Student Walkouts Ignited the Chicano Movement
In the early days of March 1968, as many as 22,000 mostly Mexican American students walked out of their classrooms at seven Los Angeles schools, garnering national attention. The unprecedented event spotlighted educational inequality, galvanized the Chicano civil rights movement and inspired a new generation of activists, artists, educators and elected officials.
Fontana Herald News
Lewis Family Playhouse announces schedule for 15th season
After being dark for more than two years, Lewis Family Playhouse is glad to welcome back local residents to the theater for its 15th season, which starts this month. From world-renowned musical greats to beloved family classics, the venue will be offering a 2022-2023 lineup that is designed to provide memorable arts experiences for all ages and cultures.
Tacos Don Cuco Opening Third Location in La Verne
Owners expect to open the new restaurant by the end of October
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants
With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
dailytitan.com
Racist incident exposes CSUF's lack of commitment to anti-racism
The racial slur that was found graffitied on a dumpster at the University Village Fullerton apartments on Friday, Sept. 2, isn’t new or surprising news to Cal State Fullerton students. Being a person of color in Fullerton means knowing that racism is still prevalent and something people still have to deal with in 2022.
foxla.com
Military homecoming: Mom surprises kids at Garden Grove schools
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Two Garden Grove students got a big surprise when their military mom arrived at their school. U.S. Army Reservist Dely Labunog served in Kuwait and Iraq for more than a year. She came home two weeks early and wanted to give her kids a big surprise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mild temperatures continue for most of SoCal on Friday
Pleasant conditions continue in Southern California as most of the region will experience mild temperatures on Friday
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
lagunabeachindy.com
GoFundMe set up for local sushi chef, Yuji Hiraoka
Yuji Hiraoka was a longtime Laguna Beach sushi chef who worked at San Shi Go for 18 to 20 years. He left Laguna a few years ago to work at The Madison Club in La Quinta and was killed in a car accident on his way back from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 6.
Comments / 0