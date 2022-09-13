SPORTS RECAP: Women’s volleyball takes two games, football loses first home game

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.

