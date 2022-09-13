Read full article on original website
The characters of Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’ ranked by likability
It’s been a couple weeks since Netflix released its latest legal-drama, Partner Track, and fans are still raving on about it. The show has received positive reviews from audiences who have praised the diverse cast, steamy love triangle, and the representation of real issues. The lovely cast and their...
Netflix users hyped for the impending return of a fantasy favorite
Nobody expected Fate: The Winx Saga to be loved by fans. Despite what critics and die-hards thought of the live-action Winx Club spin-off, season one received an average score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And with season two on the horizon, fans of the magical adventure series have shown excitement as they’re curious to know what happens next at Alfea college.
‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock thought she was going to get fired
HBO’s highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is in no shortage of amazing characters portrayed by even more amazing actors. Among the fandom’s absolute favorites in House of the Dragon so far is Milly Alcock’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, who has managed to draw a staggering amount of acclaim.
A self-indulgent slog of a sci-fi remake tries to find redemption on Netflix
As bizarre as it sounds to trash a hugely successful and massively ambitious existential sci-fi drama that boasted a stacked cast of A-list superstars for living to disappoint, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky often became so indulgent that it genuinely felt in real danger of disappearing up its own ass.
Original ‘A League of Their Own’ star loves that the remake’s characters don’t have to just be closet roommates anymore
Amazon’s new take on the 1992 film A League of Their Own is a hit for the streaming service. It has been critically acclaimed, for touching on LGBTQ+ aspects of the real-life Rockford Peaches the film did not, and, for this, Rosie O’Donnell is quite proud. O’Donnell —...
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
No Jackman, no point: ‘The Music Man’ to end in January when Hugh bids adieu
Some sad news for fans of the hit Broadway musical The Music Man today as producers announced that the show will end its run on Jan. 1 of 2023, when star Hugh Jackman moves on from the production. Jackman plays Professor Harold Hill in the famous production that dates back...
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
George Clooney thinks he knows who the best Batman is
Ticket to Paradise actor George Clooney had a few choice words about who he considers being the best live-action Batman while addressing the press at the new Roybal Film & Television Magnet School in Los Angeles. There’s a slight chance he may have come off a little biased, with the actor also taking the opportunity to poke a little fun at a fellow big-screen caped crusader.
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral
The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
Bloodthirsty gorehounds praise the greatest massacres horror has to offer
From gore-fest gatherings at the hands of twisted villain Jigsaw to a fiery explosion inside of a building full of civilians, the colossal horror genre is swarming with disastrous moments that feature unfathomable massacres in movies. And while some of these massacre moments are definitely more in-your-face than others, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t included on a long list of favorites as far as bloodthirsty horror fans are concerned.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
A grisly body horror births a deadly doppelganger on the streaming ranks
It speaks volumes about the acclaim to have greeted director Hanna Bergholm’s Hatching that the maestro of body horror himself David Cronenberg returned to his most iconic medium with Crimes of the Future, and yet it’s the unsung Finnish effort that’s been labeled as the best the genre has offered so far this year.
Streaming crowds rooting for a surprise blockbuster smash that played against type
If all you knew about The Foreigner heading in was the identity of its director and stars, then you’d be forgiven for thinking the 2017 actioner would be a light-hearted romp that allowed the key players to do what they do best. Director Martin Campbell is no stranger to...
