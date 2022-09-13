Man accused of punching Cape Coral basketball coach files for charges against the coach, student-athlete

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The man who was arrested and charged for punching a Cape Coral basketball coach during a fight on the court last week is now asking police to file charges against the injured coach and another player.

David Church Sr. was arrested following the brawl on the court at Mariner High School on September 7. The fight broke out during a flagrant foul as the game between Ida Baker and Dunbar High Schools was coming to a close. Church’s son was on the court playing, but wasn’t involved when he was headbutted by another player. That sent the situation spiraling into an all out brawl.

Cape Coral Police charged Church with battery after he allegedly punched a coach in the face.

In an interview with NBC2, Church said he wasn’t the aggressor in the fight and that he’s innocent.

“They painted a picture of me being someone that I am not,” Church said. “We were attacked. I was defending myself, I was defending my son. At no point was I the aggressor. We was simply defending ourselves when we were attacked.”

While the skirmish was just beginning, Church said he continued to watch from the stands and didn’t immediately run to the court.

However it’s when his son was being “attacked” that he stepped in.

“I watched blood spit from my son’s face,” he said. “I watched him get hit again after that.”

“There was no security at the game, no matter what they say now,” he said. “I didn’t have that luxury of letting my son get pummeled until he’s unconscious while I wait for someone to decide to break it up.”

In a statement last week, the school district called the event a “practice.” The only security on site were coaches and paid referees. No police officers were in the building.

“We were in the middle of a melee with no security and it was just me and my boy,” Church said.

While the coach said Church “sucker punched” him, the parent said things happened another way.

“He approached me. He put his hands on me. More than once. More than once before I defended myself at all.”

After the dust settled, Church was the only one arrested and given a date to appear in court.

“We were attacked. I was defending myself. If you charge 30 people, it’s still wrong to charge me. All I was doing is defending myself and my son.”

He went to the NAACP for help. They guided him through filing a complaint on Monday morning at the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) where he asked for charges against the coach and another player.

CCPD did not want to provide a comment for this story. The injured coach also declined the request for an interview.