Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant patrons overhear Schumer saying Pelosi's is 'in trouble,' report says
A new report says diners at a restaurant on Capitol Hill overheard Schumer loudly saying Pelosi is "in trouble."
Gavin Newsom is basically untouchable, California poll says
No non-Democrat is going to win statewide office in California without garnering significant support from Democratic voters.
SFGate
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced...
Comments / 0