Daily Free Press
Starbucks demands union strikers move on 60th day of stakeout, protest ensues
Corporate Starbucks attorneys ordered the 874 Commonwealth Avenue branch strikers to move off store property 60 days into their ongoing stakeout. Starbucks corporate attorneys emailed the union with instructions to remove their stakeout setup and evacuate by noon on Sept. 15, threatening a trespassing notice and other legal processes, according to a press release from Starbucks Workers United.
Daily Free Press
Boston University drops mask policy, community reacts
Masks were required everywhere just six months ago on the Boston University campus except in private rooms, individual residences and dining halls. Now, students and faculty are only required to wear masks on the BU Shuttle and in healthcare settings “until further notice,” Judy Platt, Chief Health Officer and Executive Director of Student Health, said in a message to the BU community in August.
Daily Free Press
BU student organizations to receive additional half a million dollars
Student organizations and events at Boston University will receive an increase of $500,000 in funding this year. Dhruv Kapadia, Boston University student body president and junior in the College of Arts and Sciences, said funding for undergraduate student organizations and events comes from the $134 Community Service Fee paid by full-time undergraduates at BU each year.
Daily Free Press
After Northeastern explosion, questions linger but no official answers
Northeastern University’s campus is fully open after a package exploded and mildly injured one University staff member Tuesday night. But the community and law enforcement are still searching for answers. Local news outlets reported that investigators were looking into whether the 45-year-old victim Jason Duhaime might have staged the...
wgbh.org
Boston's soon-to-be superintendent says BPS needs to get ‘back to basics’
Mary Skipper will begin the job as Boston's next school superintendent on Sept. 26, and she knows the transition will not be easy. The district's less-than-stellar performance in a state audit this spring necessitated an agreement between Boston Public Schools and the state to make rapid improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and transportation. A recent poll of parents showed rising dissatisfaction with the schools.
One injured when package explodes on Boston campus
The parcel that blew up was one of two that were reported to police Tuesday evening.
TODAY.com
This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time
A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Daily Free Press
Kilachand Hall construction continues through the school year, residences compensated for inconvenience
Boston University provided student residents of Kilachand Hall on 91 Bay State Road with housing subsidies due to construction-related disruptions as renovation on the building continues. Residents were given 25% off the total price of their rental rate for both the Fall and Spring semester. The renovation project will add...
Boston Globe
As Harvard makes amends for its ties to slavery, descendants ask, what is owed?
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On a cloudy day this summer, Roberta Wolff-Platt paid a visit to Christ Church, a short walk from Harvard Yard. Standing at the edge of a crypt in the church basement, she marveled that her ancestor Darby Vassall, born enslaved, had been buried here, improbably sharing a grave with the couple who owned his parents.
Daily Free Press
REVIEW: The Juicery brings familiar and unique acai flavors to Boston University
When I heard about the new juice store opening up in Warren Towers, I just knew I had to try it. I’ve been a fan of smoothies and acai bowls since high school, and to find a good acai bowl in Boston, I’ve always had to order delivery or take the T. But now, it’s right on campus.
WCVB
Curriculum at Boston school goes far beyond academics
The Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood has about 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They come from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Students are selected by lottery.
WCVB
3 Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close
BOSTON — Three Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are slated to close, the home goods retailer announced. The stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are listed among the 150 locations set to close nationwide. The exact closing dates have not been announced. In August, the retailer announced layoffs,...
WCVB
Boston asks for community’s help in beautifying the city by planting daffodils
BOSTON — A Boston program is coming back for its eleventh year to bring more color into the city, Mayor Michelle Wu announced. Boston Blooms with Daffodils is an initiative from the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to beautify the public ways of Boston. Wu announced today that over 15,000 daffodil bulbs will be distributed and planted this year.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
Boston Globe
Here’s how readers feel about more marijuana dispensaries in Boston
"We should make it easier for local entrepreneurs to open businesses." There are already more than a dozen marijuana dispensaries in Boston, but many readers think there should be more, and they support municipal changes to make that possible. Mayor Michelle Wu supports a push to streamline the licensing rules...
nbcboston.com
Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report
Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy. On the first day of school, half of buses were on time, according to data provided by the district. That's improved each day since rising to 73% on time for Monday, the third day of the school year.
Daily Free Press
Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages
The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
whdh.com
Somerville’s Fluff Festival is this weekend, and they need volunteers
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Union Square’s iconic annual Fluff Festival is this weekend, and they need help to keep the event running smoothly. “Fluff Festival needs your help ASAP. SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER & share with all your networks please. We cannot do it without you. All positions available,” the festival’s organizers wrote on social media.
Parents struggling to find child care before and after school
FRAMINGHAM - Parents are struggling to find before and after-school care for their kids across Massachusetts. Some communities are cutting programs altogether, leaving families scrambling to find solutions. In his eight years working for the Massachusetts Afterschool Partnership, Patrick Stanton says he has never seen the challenges education centers they support are seeing following the pandemic. "We see a lot of programs trying to catch up and try to get the resources and staff back that they lost during that time," Stanton said. Kimberly Higgins is a mom of a Lexington student whose after school care changed at the...
