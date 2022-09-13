ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Officials break ground on South Quay offshore wind terminal

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWBd3_0hsmrYc900

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first phase of the South Quay Marine Terminal redevelopment in East Providence kicked off Monday.

The port will be transformed into an offshore wind hub where turbine pieces will be delivered, assembled, and shipped to wind sites in the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office.

The first phase of the project will create a 525-foot berth that can accommodate a single large vessel or two barges. It will also include fendering, bollards, and water service at the bulkhead to accommodate large vessels, as well as 10 acres of laydown area to store materials.

“This project will create good-paying jobs, spur lasting growth in the blue economy, and help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” Congressman David Cicilline said. “I applaud our state and local leaders for this strategic and forward-thinking use of American Rescue Plan funding.”

The development of the shipping hub is partly funded by $35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be situated on an undeveloped parcel in East Providence, according to the governor’s office.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nerej.com

Bank Rhode Island provides $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion for Residences at India Point project

Providence, RI The commercial real estate division of Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has closed a deal with 180 GMC, LLC to provide $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion of the former Tockwotton building. The property will be transformed into the Residences at India Point, with 71 apartments planned for development. The project is expected to begin later this year and its estimated completion is fall 2024.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Providence, RI
East Providence, RI
Government
ABC6.com

Nearly half a million gallons of sewage waste fills Warwick Pond

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A sewage pipe in Warwick that burst Monday night sent almost half a million gallons of waste into Warwick Pond. This has many residents upset a handful coming forward to ABC 6 News, saying they saw the waste pouring into the pond through a storm drain.
WPRI 12 News

Roads flood as storm passes through RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Warning for part of the area has been dropped, but additional street flooding is possible. Don’t try to drive through a flooded roadway. The showers and downpours are expected […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
newportthisweek.com

Planning Board Looks to Save Bishop’s Diner

The Newport Planning Board voted unanimously on Sept. 12 to have a statewide historical commission determine if Bishop’s Fourth Street Diner should be classified as historic in the hope of providing a possible stay-of-execution from the wrecking ball. The popular diner, a landmark for half a century, is set...
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Wind Turbine#Atlantic Ocean#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#American#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Hospital will expand daily visiting hours

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will expand its daily vising hours. The Lifespan hospital announced its new visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hospital says it plans to keep a safe environment with the expansion. Restrictions have been put...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. RMV location closed until further notice due to flood damage

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — An RMV service center location in Massachusetts will be closed until further notice due to flood damage. A water pipe in the ceiling at the Plymouth facility at 40 Industrial Park Road burst on Sunday, according to Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. Building materials damaged by the water need be removed and repairs to the location are anticipated to take more than one week.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy