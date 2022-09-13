Read full article on original website
Emmy Winners 2022 — The Full List!
The complete list of nominees and winners for the 2022 Emmys, updated live!. Patricia Arquette, "Severance" Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The...
Biggest Emmy Awards 2022 Wins and Shocking Snubs—Full Winners List
HBO's hotel satire drama "The White Lotus" was one of the big winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards, with shows like "Pam & Tommy," "Inventing Anna," and more going home empty-handed.
Jean Smart Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For ‘Hacks’: “I Didn’t Realize The Breadth Of The Appeal Of Our Show”
Jean Smart has won her second consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role as legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. “Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said during her on-stage acceptance speech. “I have to tell you, I’m so blown away by our writers who not only matched season 1 but surpassed it, and as we all know, season 2 of a show is kind of a litmus test. This has just been a thrill. She went on to thank our crew and ad because we were on...
Succession and Ted Lasso lose out to surprise HBO Max show at 2022 Emmys
An unexpected HBO Max show has just been crowned the biggest winner at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The White Lotus, a comedy-drama anthology series that debuted on HBO Max in July 2021, has stolen the headlines with its surprising five gong haul at the 2022 awards ceremony. Fan favorite shows, such as Ted Lasso and Succession, were expected to be the biggest winners on the night. Despite their 20-plus award nominations, though, the pair were beaten by The White Lotus' quintet of gongs – Ted Lasso securing four and Succession earning three by comparison.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Jimmy Kimmel remains silent about stealing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy spotlight
Two days after Jimmy Kimmel floored the Emmy audience on Sunday night with his poorly thought-out sketch that saw him impede upon Quinta Brunson‘s acceptance speech, he failed to address the situation upon his late-night talk show’s return. The complete lack of mention of the incident, as if...
George Clooney thinks he knows who the best Batman is
Ticket to Paradise actor George Clooney had a few choice words about who he considers being the best live-action Batman while addressing the press at the new Roybal Film & Television Magnet School in Los Angeles. There’s a slight chance he may have come off a little biased, with the actor also taking the opportunity to poke a little fun at a fellow big-screen caped crusader.
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story
During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
When is Anne Heche’s memoir launching?
Anne Heche‘s tragic passing shocked the world earlier this summer, with the famed, multi-talented actress succumbing to the injuries she received in a car crash on August 11, nearly a week after the accident. The Emmy Award-winning actress boasted an impressively wide filmography, including Donnie Brasco, Another World, and...
Succession Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Latest News, and Everything You Need to Know
Succession is the most-nominated show at this year's Emmys, which is both a fitting tribute to one of TV's greatest shows and a reminder that this hiatus between seasons is absolutely excruciating. Production on the HBO drama's fourth season is well underway, and after that muted explosion of a Season 3 finale, new episodes can't come soon enough.
Meet the 4 new members of the SNL cast
Well, it was inevitable. With the mass exodus of big names from Saturday Night Live in the past few months, there has to be some new blood to fill in the gaps. Today we’re hearing that the show added four new people to the lineup: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. So who are they?
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Shine In A Modest, Messy Dramedy [TIFF]
Few things are as important to comedy as the element of surprise, so the first really big laugh in Paul Weitz’s “Moving On” comes fairly early. Claire (Jane Fonda) is going out of town for the weekend, back to her old home for the funeral of a dear friend from college. She arrives at the service, strolls up to her friend’s late husband Howard (Malcolm McDowell), and tells him, quietly and evenly, “I’m gonna kill you. Now that she’s gone, now that it can’t hurt her… I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna do it this weekend.” And she walks into the church.
