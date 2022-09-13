Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
Related
Paterson man hurt in Clinton Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street just before noon on Thursday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 34-year-old, was shot on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:12 a.m. He got himself to Saint Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne seeking treatment.
Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation
A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
HEROES: Paterson Firefighters Lift Jitney Bus Off Struck Pedestrian
A group of heroic Paterson firefighters didn't have time to retrieve special equipment, so they grabbed hold of a dollar bus and lifted it off a woman who'd just been struck, authorities said. The pinned 53-year-old victim was alert and conscious after the accident on McBride Avenue near Hoxey Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn shooting that injured 4
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Brooklyn shooting back in July which injured four people, police said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City woman, 28, charged with murder after man, 29, dies from stabbing
A Jersey City woman, 28, is facing murder and weapons charged after a 29-year-old man died from stab wound injuries, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Sykirrah Kirkland, 28, of Jersey City, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
News 12
Police pursue teenage break-in suspects in high-speed chase
Police pursued teenage suspects in a high-speed chase after a home in Woodcliff was the target of a break-in. That was the second time the house had been targeted in the past three weeks, police say. Police say the suspects are between 13 and 16 years old. The chase occurred...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Rochelle Resident Among Duo Charged In Connection To Double Weekend Shooting
Two people, including a Westchester resident, were charged in connection to a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in New Jersey — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, age 32, of New Rochelle, was charged with...
Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor
Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark,...
Woman in critical condition after Jersey City stabbing; West New York man is arrested
A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed at the Salem-Lafayette public housing complex in Jersey City Tuesday, Jersey City police said. The woman was bleeding heavily from a deep cut in her left arm in the area of 13 Salem Lafayette Court when police responded at 4:45 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash
A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey
A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. On Monday, Sept. 12, at...
Several people injured in accident involving NJ Transit bus, 2 other vehicles in Newark
Several people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus in Newark.
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
talkofthesound.com
3 Mount Vernon Men Arrested for Armed Robbery of Food Delivery Driver in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 14, 2022) — The men drove to White Plains after taking $50 and some jewelry, were tracked by their license plate, and were taken into custody soon thereafter. Two guns, including a ghost gun with an extended magazine, were found in the vehicle. Arrested:. Andrew...
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Man points gun at boy waiting for bus in Brooklyn
The boy was with a group of teens at the corner of Lorimer Street and Broadway in Williamsburg around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday when the man walked up and pulled a gun.
News 12
Mayor: 1 firefighter remains hospitalized after crash in Paterson
One firefighter remains in the hospital after two firetrucks crashed into each other over the weekend, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh. The two crews were heading to a fire on Main Street in Paterson on Saturday. One firetruck slammed into a tree after the impact. The other crashed into a supermarket. No one in the store was hurt.
Paterson Times
Paterson, NJ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.https://patersontimes.com/
Comments / 6