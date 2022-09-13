ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Reedsville Council hears noise complaints

REEDSVILLE — Complaints about noise from ATI Industries were once again brought to the attention of the Reedsville Town Council. The complaints begin in 2018 when Brandon Acres residents brought their concerns to council. During that meeting, then-Mayor Jason Titus said Officer Paul Rowan gave the acting ATI supervisor a copy of the town’s noise ordinance.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Newburg discusses sewer rate hike, dam repairs

NEWBURG — Newburg residents could see an increase of $4.26 on their sewer bill in the near future. The increase is required in order for the town to qualify for $3,275,000 in grant funds. If the grant is approved, the funds will be used to eliminate inflow and infiltration of water into town sewers and to upgrade some electrical components.
NEWBURG, WV
WVNews

FBI Teen Academy set Oct. 20; applications due soon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Applications are now open for high school juniors and seniors who want to attend the 2022 FBI Teen Academy Oct. 20 at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division. Applications must be received by Sept. 23.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Police News

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
#Clarksburg City Council
WVNews

Board of education overrules administrators on grading policy

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education overruled its administrative team Monday on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year. The board discussed the matter at length, and there were two amendments to the original motion...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Photos of past Lewis County Fairs

This is a collection of photos of past Lewis County Fairs, with one photo dating back to the late 1800s or early 1900s. We hope you enjoy them, and we look forward to adding more photos of the Lewis County Fair in the upcoming years. The Lewis County Fair begins...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• Preston County Knights of Columbus are selling tickets for a dinner to be held 6 p.m. at Rosemary’s Thyme at the Preston Country Club. Tickets are $100 for a couple.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

