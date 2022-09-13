Read full article on original website
Reedsville Council hears noise complaints
REEDSVILLE — Complaints about noise from ATI Industries were once again brought to the attention of the Reedsville Town Council. The complaints begin in 2018 when Brandon Acres residents brought their concerns to council. During that meeting, then-Mayor Jason Titus said Officer Paul Rowan gave the acting ATI supervisor a copy of the town’s noise ordinance.
Newburg discusses sewer rate hike, dam repairs
NEWBURG — Newburg residents could see an increase of $4.26 on their sewer bill in the near future. The increase is required in order for the town to qualify for $3,275,000 in grant funds. If the grant is approved, the funds will be used to eliminate inflow and infiltration of water into town sewers and to upgrade some electrical components.
Mon Health System approved to build Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health System, part of Vandalia Health, announced Friday that it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport to serve the greater Harrison County community. Approval came from the West Virginia Health Care Authority in response to a Certificate of...
FBI Teen Academy set Oct. 20; applications due soon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Applications are now open for high school juniors and seniors who want to attend the 2022 FBI Teen Academy Oct. 20 at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division. Applications must be received by Sept. 23.
Salem Branch of Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library officials on Friday announced th…
Bench warrants issued for 5 who fail to show for arraignments in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A judge has issued a bench warrant for a 38-year-old Meadowbrook woman who didn't appear for her arraignment Thursday on child neglect and obstructing charges. Harrison County grand jurors on Sept. 7 handed up a three-count indictment against Amanda Jean Finch, according to Harrison...
Police News
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Hamlin, West Columbia, and Ravenswood
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Lincoln, Mason, and Jackson counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
FBI Police officer charged with felony soliciting minor via computer by Bridgeport, West Virginia, detective
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer by Bridgeport Police. Dale Edward Cheuvront Jr. was charged by Bridgeport Detective Lt. Gary Weaver, who has prosecuted scores of similar cases.
LUCAS lung cancer screening mobile vehicle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screenin…
Board of education overrules administrators on grading policy
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education overruled its administrative team Monday on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year. The board discussed the matter at length, and there were two amendments to the original motion...
Clarksburg Visitors Bureau to hold 'Clarksburg's Got Talent' contest
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A "Clarksburg's Got Talent" contest will be held during the First Friday celebration Nov. 4 in downtown Clarksburg. Interested candidates must send an audition video to hello@exploreclarksburg.com by Sept. 30.
Photos of past Lewis County Fairs
This is a collection of photos of past Lewis County Fairs, with one photo dating back to the late 1800s or early 1900s. We hope you enjoy them, and we look forward to adding more photos of the Lewis County Fair in the upcoming years. The Lewis County Fair begins...
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Jane Lew, Weston, Parsons, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Lewis, Tucker, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
WVU Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh pens letter to WVU community on new state law banning most abortions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean of WVU Health Sciences, on Friday released a letter to the West Virginia University community following Gov. Justice's signing of a bill banning most abortions in West Virginia. "Many of you are following West Virginia House Bill...
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center…
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center to host 11th Annual Night of Recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center will recognize three patients and those who participated in the various stages of their care at the 11th annual Night of Recognition at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Morgantown Event Center.
Community calendar
• Preston County Knights of Columbus are selling tickets for a dinner to be held 6 p.m. at Rosemary’s Thyme at the Preston Country Club. Tickets are $100 for a couple.
All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
