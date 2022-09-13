Read full article on original website
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum 'if he wants to stay married'
A new report by PEOPLE has shed additional light on the apparently rocky situation between the seven-time Super Bowl winner and his supermodel bride.
Locker: Lovie Smith showed feel for game unseen by previous Texans coaches
The Texans offense wasn’t moving the ball, the defense wasn’t stopping Indianapolis and escaping with a tie was a better option than a loss. Furthermore, even converting on fourth-and-three didn’t guarantee a win.
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
Micah Parsons on Leonard Fournette’s chip block: They need help, so I’ve got to be more conscious of it
In December, when Bucs quarterback Tom Brady lobbied the league to consider banning low hits on receivers after Chris Godwin‘s knee injury, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded on Twitter. “Lol so let’s stop playing tackle football ?” Parsons wrote, adding a crying emoji. Bucs running back Leonard...
Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
Curran: Week 2 vs. Steelers is close to a must-win game for Pats
FOXBORO -- First one to 10 points wins this Sunday in Pittsburgh? Could be. And it could be that way for a while for your New England Patriots as a seemingly stout defense will be charged with holding down opponents until The Collaboration figures out what it wants its offense to be about how it wants Mac Jones to carry things out.
Shanahan offers Kittle status update for Week 2 vs. Seahawks
In the aftermath of the team’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would return for a full week of practice. That will not happen, as Kittle was not scheduled to practice on Wednesday due to a groin...
Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad
The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?
The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
NFL Week 2 survivor pool picks: Safest bets, games to avoid and more
If you're reading this, congratulations. Week 1 of the NFL season was chock-full of upsets and wild finishes, with the New York Giants stealing a road win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans battling the Indianapolis Colts to a draw and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
Ravens bring two mascots out of retirement to replace injured Poe
The Baltimore Ravens made a pair of big-time signings on Friday. And no, they didn't involve franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mascots Edgar and Allan have come out of retirement to fill in for the injured Poe during the 2022 NFL season. The Ravens captured the moment general manager Eric DeCosta re-signed the mascots to season-long deals:
What happened to Haason Reddick in Eagles' opener?
Haason Reddick’s goal going into every game is to do something that helps his team win. And in his Eagles debut, that didn’t happen. “At some point, I just feel like I have to make a play that affects the game because that’s what I was brought here to do,” he said at his locker Thursday. “At some point in the game, I want to be a factor.
Martz doubles down on harsh Lance assessment that went viral
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz made waves among NFL fans on Tuesday as his scathing review of Trey Lance’s Week 1 performance against the Chicago Bears quickly went viral. A few days later, he further explained why he was so unimpressed with the 22-year-old’s first start -- and...
Was the ruling of an Asante Samuel Jr. interception clearly and obviously wrong?
From time to time, the powers-that-be on Park Avenue with the power to overturn on-field rulings in any and every stadium become tempted to use replay review as a fresh look at a play. The standard that supposedly applies can be forgotten. The ruling on the field can be overturned...
