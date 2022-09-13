Read full article on original website
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
Shanahan offers Kittle status update for Week 2 vs. Seahawks
In the aftermath of the team’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would return for a full week of practice. That will not happen, as Kittle was not scheduled to practice on Wednesday due to a groin...
Todd Bowles: Bucs-Saints series isn’t a rivalry if only one team wins
Although the Buccaneers managed to beat the Saints in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs, Tampa Bay remains 0-4 in the regular season against the Saints during Tom Brady‘s time with the team. As a result, Bucs coach Todd Bowles currently isn’t viewing the twice-per-year series as a rivalry.
Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad
The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
Micah Parsons on Leonard Fournette’s chip block: They need help, so I’ve got to be more conscious of it
In December, when Bucs quarterback Tom Brady lobbied the league to consider banning low hits on receivers after Chris Godwin‘s knee injury, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded on Twitter. “Lol so let’s stop playing tackle football ?” Parsons wrote, adding a crying emoji. Bucs running back Leonard...
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
The former quarterback didn’t appreciate the waterslide question from Stugotz.
Why Cowherd believes Lance is in similar spot as Tebow was
Following Trey Lance and the 49ers' 19-10 loss in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears at Solider Field, opinions regarding who should start under center for San Francisco have been flying, with FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd being the latest pundit to share his thoughts. "You got Jimmy Garoppolo in the...
Curran: Week 2 vs. Steelers is close to a must-win game for Pats
FOXBORO -- First one to 10 points wins this Sunday in Pittsburgh? Could be. And it could be that way for a while for your New England Patriots as a seemingly stout defense will be charged with holding down opponents until The Collaboration figures out what it wants its offense to be about how it wants Mac Jones to carry things out.
Why Wilson Jr. believes 49ers' rookie RBs are ready to step up
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will have to forge ahead without Elijah Mitchell for a while, but Jeff Wilson Jr. believes their running back group has what it takes. Every season since Kyle Shanahan has been the head coach of the 49ers, there has been different leading rusher on the team. The trend likely will continue in 2022 with Mitchell out of commission for approximately two months.
Patrick Mahomes: Spreading the ball around makes Chiefs a hard offense to stop
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed passes to nine different receivers in Thursday night’s win over the Chargers, and he also completed passes to nine different receivers in the Chiefs’ Week One win over the Cardinals. He says that’s all part of the plan. Mahomes said after beating...
Did the Eagles underutilize Jordan Davis in opener?
Nick Sirianni said he didn’t see a correlation between the Eagles’ struggles to stop the run on Sunday and the lack of playing time for Jordan Davis. The numbers clearly say otherwise. With Davis on the field, the Lions had 14 rushing plays for 43 yards (3.1) and...
Was the ruling of an Asante Samuel Jr. interception clearly and obviously wrong?
From time to time, the powers-that-be on Park Avenue with the power to overturn on-field rulings in any and every stadium become tempted to use replay review as a fresh look at a play. The standard that supposedly applies can be forgotten. The ruling on the field can be overturned...
Belichick compares Steelers WR Chase Claypool to a Patriots legend
The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a superstar wide receiver, but their talent and depth at the position is still quite impressive and should pose plenty of challenges for the New England Patriots defense in Sunday's Week 2 game. Chase Claypool will be one of the most difficult matchups for the...
Browns rookie DL Perrion Winfrey out of practice for disciplinary reasons
Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey didn’t practice on Friday, but it wasn’t because he is dealing with an injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Winfrey was held out of the session for disciplinary reasons. Stefanski did not disclose any further details about Winfrey’s absence and did not say whether he will play against the Jets on Sunday.
Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, Kadarius Toney questionable for Giants
Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux called himself “really confident” that he will play against the Panthers this weekend, but the Giants don’t share that feeling. The team listed Thibodeaux as doubtful to play this weekend due to the knee injury that kept him out of their...
Shaquille Leonard out, Michael Pittman Jr. and DeForest Buckner questionable
Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard said on Thursday that he’s “feeling better than last week,” but he’s not feeling well enough to return to the lineup. Head coach Frank Reich said that Leonard will miss his second straight game when the Colts face the Jaguars on Sunday. Leonard had back surgery in June and only came off the physically unable to perform list at the end of August, so he hasn’t gotten too many practice sessions under his belt at this point.
