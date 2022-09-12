ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports scores, highlights: Joseph Case girls volleyball sweeps league opponent Seekonk

By The Herald News
 3 days ago
The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Monday's local high school action.

Girls volleyball: Joseph Case vs. Seekonk

SCORE: Joseph Case 3, Seekonk 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-16)

LOCATION: Joseph Case

RECORD: Case, 2-1, 2-0 in the South Coast Conference

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals remain unbeaten in league play after sweeping three straight games against Seekonk. Olivia Silva led the way for Case with 19 assists. Hannah Storm had five kill shots and two aces. Jamie Moniz chipped in with five kill shot and five aces while Brianna Campos had a career-high nine aces. Ava Silva (four kill shots and three blocks) and Loagan Brown (four kill shots and four digs) each contributed to the win. Jayna Surrell played great defense in the back row. All 16 members of the varsity played. The Cardinals travel to Apponequet on Wednesday.

Girls volleyball: Somerset Berkley vs. Dighton-Rehoboth

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 (25-13, 30-28, 25-20)

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley

DATE: Sept. 12

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 3-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders won an exciting three-game match against Dighton-Rehoboth at home. Abigail Vieira had two aces, seven kill shots and 9 digs for SBR. Annabella Karpicz contributed two aces and 10 kill shots while Cali Leger finished with three aces and 15 digs. The Raiders travel to Greater New Bedford on Wednesday.

Girls volleyball: Durfee at Braintree

SCORE: Durfee 3, Braintree 2 (25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13)

LOCATION: Braintree

DATE: Sept. 12, 2022

RECORD: Durfee, 2-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers were down by 12 in Game 1 and came back with a serving streak from Jasmine Caine. She finished with four aces, five kill shots, and 11 assists. Lauren Kuchar finished with 13 kill shots and Alexis Layne added five aces and 26 digs. "Great team effort," Durfee head coach Kelly Beaulieu said. The Hilltoppers travel to Case Thursday.

Girls volleyball: Bishop Connolly vs. Bristol-Plymouth

SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 3, Bishop Connolly 1

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

DATE: Sept. 12, 2022

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars lost three of four game against Bristol-Plymouth at home. Connolly travels to Norwell on Friday.

Girls volleyball: Atlantis Charter vs. Cape Cod Tech.

SCORE: Cape Cod Tech. 3, Atlantis Charter 0 (8-25, 10-25, 18-25)

LOCATION: Atlantis Charter

DATE: Sept. 12

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 0-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons dropped three straight games against Cape Cod Tech. Lizbeth Perez led Atlantis Charter with two aces, two kill shots and three digs. The Tritons face Rising Tide on Thursday.

Boys soccer: Atlantis Charter at Cape Cod Tech.

SCORE: Atlantis Charter 4, Cape Cod Tech 0

LOCATION: Cape Cod Tech.

DATE: Sept. 12

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 2-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons won their second game of the season, shutting out Cape Cod Tech. on the road. André Coelho-Filho collected a pair of goals for Atlantis Charter. Shawn Kalunga and Ryan Ferreira also found the back of the net. Senior goalkeeper Victor Oro got the win in between the pipes while André, Bradley Flores, and Jeffery Duarte were outstanding on the defensive side. The Tritons travel to Joseph Case on Thursday.

Boys soccer: Bishop Connolly at Bristol-Plymouth

SCORE: Bishop Connolly 2, Bristol-Plymouth 2

LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth

DATE: Sept. 12

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 1-0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars tied their game with Bristol-Plymouth. Dimitrios Tzevelekos and Avery Dinham each scored goals for Connolly. Christopher Guzman also chipped in with an assist.

Boys soccer: Westport at Diman

SCORE: Westport 5, Diman 0

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Sept. 12, 2022

RECORD: Westport, 1-0; Diman, 0-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Division V Final Four finalist opened the season with a shutout win over Diman. Antonio Dutra Africano led the Wildcats with a pair of goals. Ben Novo finished with a goal and two assists. Hunter Brodeur (assist ) and Will Quinlan each scored a goal. Noah Amaral had five saves in net. The defensive back four of Marcos Dutra Africano, Ryan Borges, Nick DosVais, and Zachary Lopes were outstanding. "The team played with tremendous grit, energy, and pace," Westport head coach Chris Parker said. The Wildcats host Southeastern on Wednesday. The Bengals host Upper Cape on Wednesday. "Collectively as a team, we need to do better," Diman head coach Emanuel Botelho said. "We're going to work hard and hope to see results in the upcoming games."

Girls soccer: Westport vs. Diman

SCORE: Diman 8, Westport 0

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Sept. 12

RECORD: Diman, 1-1; Westport, 0-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals captured their first win of the season after blanking Westport on the road. Co-captains Elizabeth Kinnane and Kiara Almeida jumpstarted the offense for Diman with goals. Chyenne Brito added 3 goals while freshman Filipa Duarte netted two goals and picked up two assists. Sabrina Angeli finished with a goal. Kinnane, Almeida and Kaia Landry also added assists. Skyla Carvalho had the shutout in net. Junior captain Korynne Holden led Westport.The Bengals travels to Upper Cape Tech while the Wildcats travel to Southeastern on Wednesday.

Girls soccer: Somerset Berkley at Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 6, Greater New Bedford 1

LOCATION: New Bedford

DATE: Sept. 12

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 1-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders won their first game of the season on the road against Greater New Bedford. Alex Cook and Jocelyn Wilson each netted a pair of goals for SBR. Mackenzie Pires chipped in with a goal and an assist. Emily Fernandes finished with two assists in the win. The Raiders travel to Fairhaven on Wednesday.

Golf: Westport vs. Diman

SCORE: Westport 7, Diman 2

LOCATION: Acoaxet Golf Course, Westport

DATE: Sept. 12

RECORD: Westport, 1-1, 1-0 in Mayflower Athletic Conference Small

HIGHLIGHTS: Westport won their first match of the season against Diman. Individual winners for the Wildcats include Avery Viveiros, Owen Boudria, Bryton Graham, and Liam McMahon. Westport takes on Bristol-Plymouth on Tuesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

