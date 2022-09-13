ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

PnB Rock's Death Mourned by Offset, Nicki Minaj, Russ & More: 'He Was Gentle and Kind'

By Heran Mamo
 3 days ago

The hip-hop community is taking a moment to remember PnB Rock on Monday (Sept. 12) after the rapper was fatally shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. He was 30.

The rapper was dining at the restaurant with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang — who posted and then deleted a location-tagged photo of the couple’s meal on her Instagram Story — when a shooting occurred at 1:23 p.m. PT, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Billboard . The Los Angeles Times reported the suspect “brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim.” Rock was reportedly targeted for his jewelry.

PnB Rock (real name: Rakim Hasheem Allen) was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. Tributes for the “Selfish” MC started pouring onto social media. “Pray for pnb rock….the man got family and kids smh God be with the man,” Offset wrote on Twitter. Russ — who collaborated with the late rapper on “Issues” from Rock’s Billboard 200 No. 17 album Catch These Vibes in 2017 — also wrote, “Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad.”

Nicki Minaj reflected on working with PnB and also called out the cautionary tale of posting your location on social media. “After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????!” Minaj tweeted on Tuesday. “He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

Taz Taylor of Internet Money shared on Twitter that he had recently linked up with Rock in the studio a few weeks back. “Sh– crazy Man U never kno when somebody gonna go,” the producer reflected. “PNB always one of the nicest and most genuine people to be around. RIP bro fr.” CHIKA also remembered Rock for being “gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger” while on set for a shoot.

See the rest of PnB Rock’s peers reactions to his tragic passing below.

