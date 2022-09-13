ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Hampshire Girls Soccer Edges Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Hampshire girls soccer team Wednesday earned a 2-1 win over Pittsfield. Molly Pope scored a goal for the Generals, who slipped to 0-4 but also gave up the fewest goals it has allowed in a game during that start. “The girls played so well today,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Nelson, Monument Mountain Girls Win Second Straight

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Jade Nelson scored in the 35th minute Wednesday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Southwick. Colette Hartcorn assisted on Nelson’s game-winner as the Spartans earned their second straight win. Monument Mountain (2-1-1) goes to Northampton on Friday.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Volleyball Sweeps Mount Everett to Stay Unbeaten

SHEFFIELD, Mass. –Taconic captains Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett led the way Wednesday as the Thunder volleyball team swept Mount Everett and improved to 4-0 this season. Bennett had 15 digs, four aces and 14 serve receives, and McNeice passed out 15 assists to go with seven digs, seven aces and a pair of kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Golfers Earn First Win

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jackson Molleur carded a 5-over-par 40 on Wednesday at Berkshire HIlls Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Taconic golf team to its first win of the fall, a 173-197 victory over Mount Everett. Camdyn McKillop and Mitchell Hall each finished at 43, and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Great Barrington, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
Great Barrington, MA
Sports
iBerkshires.com

McKillop, Taconic Golfers Down Lee

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Camdyn McKillop carded a 3-over 38 at Berkshire Hills Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead the Taconic golf team to a 180-200 win over Lee. McKillop birdied the par-3 fifth hole to help the Thunder win their second match in as many days. Jackson Molleur...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Culver Wins Girls Race at Reid

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Lenox junior Alice Culver ran a 6 minute, 46 second mile pace Wednesday to beat the field by more than a minute in a five-team cross country race at Reid Middle School. Culver finished in 21:02.01 to lead three Millionaires in the top five. Her teammates...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Boys Soccer Downs Commerce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Hoosac Valley boys soccer team Wednesday won its second game in two days, beating Commerce, 2-1. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored a goal. David Scholz and Evan Richardson were credited with assists. The Hurricanes (3-1) host Taconic on Saturday morning.
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Girls Fall to Northampton

LENOX, Mass. – It was a tough showing for the Lenox girls soccer team Wednesday as they took a 3-0 loss against Northampton. The Millionaires started the game on a positive note with some nice play in the midfield working passes in and out. It wasn’t until the first...
LENOX, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Win#Spartans#Mount Greylock
iBerkshires.com

Franklin Tech Golfers Top McCann Tech

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – The Franklin Tech golf team Thursday posted a 23-1 win over McCann Tech at the Thomas Memorial Golf Course. Keeghen Scott picked up the lone win for the Hornets in the No. 2 match, falling to the Eagles’ Alex Suda, 3-1. McCann Tech (2-2)...
MONTAGUE, MA
iBerkshires.com

McCann Tech Boys Cross Country Goes 2-1 at Frontier Meet

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys cross country team Wednesday opened the season by going 2-1 in a four-team meet at Frontier Regional. Daniel McGrory and Brandon Miller finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead the Hornets, who beat Hopkins Academy, 17-43, and Mahar, 19-39. The Hornets...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Steuernagle Leads Eagles Past Gateway

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Allison Steuernagle had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Gateway. Steuernagle scored the game-winner with an assist from Julianna Valentini. Ella Gennari and Stella Lennex then added first-half goals to give the Eagles...
SHEFFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Norcross Scores Game-Winner as Hoosac Valley Boys Go to 2-1

CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Drew Norcross scored with seven minutes left in regulation Tuesday to break a 1-1 tie and give the Hoosac Valley boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Gateway. Ian Godfrey scored the first Hoosac Valley goal. Aiden Middlebrook and Dylan Rohlfs had assists in the win. The...
CHESHIRE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

15 West Road: Colin S. Nissan and Emily B. Nissan of Alford to Artur Sapek and Mollie Conlee, $1,750,000 on 09/02/2022. 32 Algerie Road: Carl F Goodman RET and Carl F. Goodman of Becket to Susan M. Meagher and Kerry J. Denvir, $655,000 on 08/29/2022. 684 Leonhardt Road: Brian Mccarty...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Baseball in the Berkshires to Screen Belanger Documentary at Athenaeum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The documentary "Belanger: Big League Ball Player, Small Town Story," will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The event is sponsored by the Baseball in the Berkshires museum and is free and open to the public. The movie, which runs...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Influencers, Journalists Invited to 'Love Pittsfield'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A marketing analysis of the city revealed that it was "missing the mark of millennials" so Pittsfield brought in journalists and influencers and wound up with a New York Times review. Director of Cultural Development Jen Glockner and consultant Roger Matus on Tuesday updated the City...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Poodle Breeder's Legal Disputes New to Sonsini Shelter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter is distancing itself from poodle breeder Lee Kohlenberger Jr. after discovering multiple legal complaints against him. Kohlenberger told iBerkshires this week that the shelter would be relocating to his Berkshire Dogs Unleashed location in Lenox. He said that operation had closed last week so his family could "focus on its breeding program Berkshire Poodles."
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Discusses Taconic Transition to Vocational Focus

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee discussed the concerns raised by community members regarding Taconic High School transition to vocational focus. Committee members on Wednesday said residents have been expressing their unease about the decision, questioning how this would affect the students' lives if they decide to go to college instead of continuing the vocational path.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

NBCC Offering Van Service for Revel in Recovery Event

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is offering free van transportation from North Adams and Adams to Living in Recovery's Revel in Recovery event on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Revel in Recovery will take place at the Pittsfield Commons from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy