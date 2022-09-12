Jacoby Windmon graded highest P5 defender in week two

It has become the new social media fad to put a lot of attention on the grades Pro Football Focus puts out following each week. It is a good measuring tool to see where a team and its players are at in comparision to the rest of the country.

For week two, Michigan State’s new star on defense, Jacoby Windmon, got high praise for his performance against Akron. With a 91.8 PFF grade, Windmon is the highest graded defender of the power five conferences.

