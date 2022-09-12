ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Jacoby Windmon graded highest P5 defender in week two

By Cory Linsner
 3 days ago
It has become the new social media fad to put a lot of attention on the grades Pro Football Focus puts out following each week. It is a good measuring tool to see where a team and its players are at in comparision to the rest of the country.

For week two, Michigan State’s new star on defense, Jacoby Windmon, got high praise for his performance against Akron. With a 91.8 PFF grade, Windmon is the highest graded defender of the power five conferences.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh has a history of elevating walk-ons, and one such player finally got his chance on Saturday as Michigan football took on Hawaii. While tight end Max Bredeson had his first catch in Week 1, as he was seeing his first taste of college football action, he had a bigger one in Week 2, when he rumbled for 56 yards and nearly scored a touchdown. As a legacy, it was a huge moment for the second-year Wolverine, as he was accustomed to being in the stands watching his brother Ben — who was the starting left guard for four years — and his brother Jack over at the baseball stadium.
Hubert Davis, UNC visit five-star 2024 target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are wasting no time in this live evaluation period visiting their top targets in the 2024 class. North Carolina was among the teams in to visit five-star forward Jarin Stevenson this week, joining Patrick Ewing and Georgetown who were also in to see the recruit per Jamie Shaw of On3. The Seaforth High School product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has a total of six offers so far including from UNC and Georgetown. UNC made him the first 2024 prospect they offered for the class. The Tar Heels have been...
Hubert Davis says this player will have a 'unbelievable' season

The UNC basketball program will return all but one starter from last year's team that reached the Final Four and eventually lost to Kansas in the title game. The only starter not returning is former Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek. But UNC went right back to the portal to land his replacement, Pete Nanceout of Northwestern. Nance is expected to fill that role for Manek and be a starter at the four spot in UNC's offense. While we haven't seen Nance play in a UNC uniform just yet but his head coach Hubert Davis likes what he's seen in Summer workouts and his...
Five star recruit got emotional after being offered by UNC

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers was the latest recruit to receive an offer from the UNC basketball program as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are hoping to add to their 2024 class. Flowers is one of the top recruits in the class overall and would be a big get for Davis. The Combine Academy prospect is ranked No. 21 overall, the No. 8 small forward, and No. 3 player in the State of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He does have 29 total offers in his recruitment but now, with UNC offering it sounds like it will make a difference. Flowers...
Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers' Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers' head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
Texas broke the bank for Arch Manning's official visit

Texas treated Arch Manning like royalty during his official visit to Austin back in June. The Atheltic reports Texas spent nearly $280,000 for Manning and other top prospects during the weekend of their trip. Texas gave a full-court press recruiting pitch that included air travel, 5-star hotels, food, entertainment and an open bar for players' families.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert's injury that he sustained in Thursday night's loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
Arkansas starter questionable for Saturday's game vs Missouri State

Two games into the Arkansas football season and injuries are already taking their toll. Preseason first-team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon was lost for the season just one half into the first game of the year. Starting nickel Myles Slusher has missed six of the team's eight quarters over two games. Last year's starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for Saturday's game against Missouri State. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been more fortunate for the most part. Except for one player. Tight end Trey Knox is questionable for Saturday's nighttime kickoff against the Bears as he continues recovering from an ankle injury. "I think we've got to watch him," coach Sam Pittman said. "I think he'll be fine this weekend. There was another, too, that had an ankle. Same thing with (safety Latavious) Brini. I think Brini is probably a little healthier than Trey." Knox is tied for second on the team with seven catches. He's alone in second with 80 yards and leads the team with two touchdowns. Arkansas and Missouri State get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
