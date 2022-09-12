Mel Tucker talks on Jayden Reed's injury status

Jayden Reed exited Michigan State’s week two contest against Akron right before halftime after a hard fall into the Zips sideline. Reed was unable to return to the game and stayed in the locker room for the second half.

While it does not appear to be serious, and it was reported that he definitely had a cut on his back, it is apparent that MSU’s star wide receiver is banged up.

In his weekly press conference, Mel Tucker spoke about Reed’s status:

Ultimately, Tucker isn’t one to talk about injuries, and only time will tell the extent of Reed’s injuries.

Personally, I would be shocked if Reed didn’t suit up this weekend against Washington, but stay tuned to Spartans Wire for any updates on the developing situation.

