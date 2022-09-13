Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Oregon DEQ aims to adopt California's rule to stop sales of gas cars
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has announced it is looking to follow in California’s gas car banning footsteps. It wants to adopt rules to halt the sale of all new gas cars by 2035 and push the automotive industry to start making more electric vehicles.
KATU.com
PGE demolishes smokestack at Oregon's last coal-fired power plant
It’s the end of an era in Oregon, as Portland General Electric on Thursday demolished a 656-foot-tall smokestack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant. The location was the last coal-fired power plant in Oregon. It ceased operations in 2020 after 40 years. Explosives were placed at the base...
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
KDRV
OSP: Armed and dangerous suspect traveling through Oregon arrested
PLUSH, Ore. - Oregon state police say they've located a dangerous suspect that was on the run and traveling through Southeastern Oregon. On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
KATU.com
Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area
East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust
Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City. In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
opb.org
Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
KGW
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash
BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
KATU.com
Swifts flock to chimney at NW Portland's Chapman Elementary
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Vaux’s Swifts have returned to Chapman Elementary, an annual occurrence that brings people out in droves to the school’s campus in Northwest Portland. Each September, the swifts congregate at the school to roost in an old chimney. The Audubon Society of Portland says...
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry
Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
thatoregonlife.com
Satellite Images Capture Ravages of Oregon Wildfires
The Oregon wildfires have now made national news as the Cedar Creek Fire, which has quadrupled in size, is one of 21 fires currently burning in Oregon. According to NPR, the Cedar ACreek Wildfire is said to be the largest currently ablaze. Space.com recently posted satellite views that capture massive...
oregontoday.net
Armed Suspect Seen in SE Oregon, Sept. 15
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR. The vehicle and suspect have not been located. The vehicle is described as burnt orange/silver 2001 Dodge Dakota 4-door. The plate is Nevada-436 NTR. The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, and beard. His clothing has been described as black jacket, brown pants with a baseball cap. The pants were also described as tan camouflage. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, having committed prior home invasions and car-jackings. He should not be approached and if seen call 911 or contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone.
Elko Daily Free Press
Slippery suspect arrested in Oregon
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes in northeastern Nevada is no longer on the run. “Oregon State Patrol has advised the suspect has been located and is in custody,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon. Further details...
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
