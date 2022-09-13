Read full article on original website
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status
Mickey Joseph – Nebraska’s interim coach – making a few changes following the firing of Scott Frost. One of the biggest? The “re-earning” of the Blackshirts for every defensive player. The Blackshirts, a tradition started in 1964 when then-coach Bob Devaney differentiated the defensive starters...
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn
Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Michigan vs. UConn: Prediction and preview
Michigan gets back on the field in Week 3 of the 2022 college football season and will take on UConn in the final nonconference game of the season. Kickoff for that game is set for 12 p.m. Eastern time on ABC this Saturday. Michigan vs. UConn preview. Well, the Wolverines...
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
Ohio State vs. Toledo: Prediction and preview
Ohio State continues its 2022 campaign in search of a 3-0 start when the Buckeyes face Toledo this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. It will the second primetime game for the Buckeyes so far this season. Ohio State vs. Toledo preview. The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game with...
Greg McElroy addresses 'upset alert' status for Michigan State in Week 3
Greg McElroy has questions about Michigan State. The former Alabama quarterback addressed his concerns on his Always College Football podcast. “At some point, now that the competition is starting to increase just a little bit, you’ve got to get a little bit more consistency out of your QB,” McElroy explained.
College football bowl projections: USA TODAY includes 9 B1G teams after Week 2
College football bowl projections are updated with every development throughout the season. With Week 2 in the books, one updated projection has 9 B1G teams going bowling. Erick Smith of USA TODAY shared his updated projections on Tuesday. In Smith’s new projections, he has one Big Ten program making the College Football Playoff and 2 others reaching New Year’s Six bowls, which are determined by the selection committee’s rankings.
Auburn players hoping for loudest environment ever for Penn State's visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding believes Auburn has the best atmosphere in college football and he fully expects them to show out on Saturday against Penn State. “I was told about how loud Jordan-Hare Stadium can be — I think we have the best atmosphere in college football. Period,” Schmedding said.
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
ESPN's FPI predicts Purdue's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse
Purdue is looking to improve to 2-1 on the season in a road trip to Syracuse, where the Orange look to improve to 3-0. ESPN’s FPI, as it does with all Division 1 college football games this season, predicted the outcome of Purdue and Syracuse’s brawl. The index has Purdue as slight underdogs, with only a 41.8% chance of winning on the road.
Black Stripe Alert: Buckeye WR becomes latest to officially join program
Ohio State receiver Kojo Antwi has become the latest Ohio State Buckeye to shed his black stripe, therefore officially joining the Ohio State brotherhood. For those who do not know, the shedding of the black stripe is a tradition for Ohio State. An incoming player cannot earn to bear his scarlet stripe until he has shown, through hard work and dedication, that he deserves to truly be a member of the team. Antwi is the 10th freshman to do so this season.
Emily Ehman ranks B1G volleyball impact players for Week 3
Before B1G volleyball goes into week No. 4, Emily Ehman looks back at last week’s top players who had a huge impact in week 3. Raina Terry, Whitney Laurenstein, Taylor Tramell, Megan Miller, and Taylor Landfair all made her list:. No. 1: Taylor Landfair, Minnesota. No. 2: Megan Miller,...
4 B1G matchups land on ESPN analyst's list of most interesting Week 3 games
The B1G is looking for big results entering Week 3 of the college football season. One reporter is sold that the conference will have several must-see matchups on the docket. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg listed his top 10 games to watch for entering Saturday. Headlined by No. 11 Michigan State’s road trip to Seattle to face Washington, 3 other B1G programs were listed as top-tier games.
Joshua Perry, Jake Butt discuss Michigan's QB situation moving forward
Joshua Perry and Jake Butt, former Michigan tight end, discussed JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s strategy moving forward Thursday. They both like what they saw from McCarthy, but want to see him do it against a tougher opponent rather than just Hawai’i. “My expectations of him were high,” Perry...
