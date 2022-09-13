Ohio State receiver Kojo Antwi has become the latest Ohio State Buckeye to shed his black stripe, therefore officially joining the Ohio State brotherhood. For those who do not know, the shedding of the black stripe is a tradition for Ohio State. An incoming player cannot earn to bear his scarlet stripe until he has shown, through hard work and dedication, that he deserves to truly be a member of the team. Antwi is the 10th freshman to do so this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO