Jean Smart Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For ‘Hacks’: “I Didn’t Realize The Breadth Of The Appeal Of Our Show”
Jean Smart has won her second consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role as legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. “Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said during her on-stage acceptance speech. “I have to tell you, I’m so blown away by our writers who not only matched season 1 but surpassed it, and as we all know, season 2 of a show is kind of a litmus test. This has just been a thrill. She went on to thank our crew and ad because we were on...
Selma Blair Deserved Every Second of That Standing Ovation at the Emmys
Selma Blair made a powerful appearance at the Emmy Awards last night, taking the entire audience by surprise and earning herself a standing ovation. Since her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis back in 2018, Blair has become an advocate for actors with disabilities, speaking out about the importance of inclusion and representation. Her presence as a presenter at the Emmys, cane and all, was a great moment of visibility for members of both the chronic illness and disabled communities, serving as a reminder that it's possible to live fully and completely with a disabling illness. The actress arrived in a black gown with a sparkling chartreuse side detail by Alexander McQueen, later awarding "Succession" with the title of outstanding drama series, saying, "I am so, so honored. Thank you," as the audience stood and applauded.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Parents to 3 Girls! Meet the Sisters
On Sept. 15, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed they're expecting baby number four! While the couple are a pretty private celebrity family, we have gotten a glimpse of their gorgeous girls; and every so often, Lively or Reynolds will speak about their parenting experiences. Back in December 2019, Reynolds...
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"
Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
See Television Icon Barbara Walters’ Rare Outings Since Retiring From ‘The View’: Photos
From an early age, Barbara Walters was determined to make a mark in the media industry as a producer, writer and host. She created The View in 1997, one of the most successful daytime talk shows on network television. The longtime television host announced her retirement in May 2013 at the age of 83 and has only stepped out on rare occasions since then.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Meet Kanessa Tixe: The Dominican-Colombian Publicist Repping Today's Hottest Latinx Music Artists
Kanessa Tixe, a Queens-born and -raised girl with Dominican and Colombian roots, is behind some of today's hottest Latinx music artists, including Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Tokischa. The talented publicist plays a significant role in their success. But the road to getting here certainly hasn't been easy. Tixe started her...
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut After Confirming Relationship
Love is in the air for JoJo Siwa! The "Dance Moms" alum confirmed her budding romance with content creator Avery Cyrus in a sweet TikTok video shared on Sept. 12. In the clip, Siwa and Cyrus (no relation to Miley) cozy up and crack jokes together in a Chuck-E-Cheese photo booth before sharing a kiss. Siwa captioned the post "happiest girl," with a heart-hands emoji. Two days after confirming their romance, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Kevin Smith Says Ben Affleck Wrote 'A 12-Page Speech' For Jennifer Lopez At Their Wedding: 'He's His Own Biggest Fan'
Cue the tears! Kevin Smith revealed Ben Affleck wrote a mushy letter to Jennifer Lopez at their August wedding. "He's one of my favorite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking," the actor said on The View. "And it was long. That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, 'Keep talking, keep talking.'"
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
John Legend Drops a New Music Video to Celebrate His 9th Anniversary With Chrissy Teigen
Following John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's sweet Emmys date night on Sept. 12, Legend added yet another romantic music video to Teigen's filmography! On Sept. 14 — the couple's ninth wedding anniversary — Legend dropped the music video for his song "Wonder Woman" off his new album, "Legend." The song serves as an ode to Teigen. "I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today," Legend captioned a snippet of the music video on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me."
This Little Black Accessory Is All We Can Talk About Post-Emmys: Bill Hader's Mask
"Barry" star Bill Hader is trending on Twitter — not because of his Emmy nomination, but for being the only person at the Emmys on Monday night to wear a mask. While the protective accessory wasn't exactly glamorous, it certainly caught the attention of fans, especially those in the immunocompromised and disabled communities.
Oprah Winfrey Tricked Her Friends Into a Grueling Hike — and Their Reactions Are Hilarious
Turns out, Oprah Winfrey is serious about hiking — and O Magazine writer and director of social media Joseph Zambrano found that out firsthand. In a recent TikTok, Zambrano shared a video of himself during a hike with Winfrey and her long-time friend Gayle King. "What is the term...
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
Why Christian Siriano Returned to Old Hollywood Glamour For His Spring 2023 Show
Christian Siriano doesn't know where to begin when describing his spring/summer 2023 collection, which the 36-year-old designer debuted on September 7, kicking off New York Fashion Week. "So many things are inspiring me right now," Siriano tells POPSUGAR. "Young artists that have amazing abstract paintings, such as Meighan Morrison, Ewa...
Meet Loren Medina: The Latina Publicist Behind Some of Today's Latinx Music Stars
Every successful star has a manager tirelessly pushing that individual's brand behind the scenes, and in our day and age, every bold Latina artist needs a powerful public-relations agent advocating for her. For some of the Latinx rising stars of today, that woman is Loren Medina. The firm she founded, Guerrera PR, Marketing & Management, handles public relations for some of our faves, like Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo, Danny Ocean, and Yendry. What sets these artists apart is their penchant for cutting-edge sound and meaningful lyrics. This is unsurprising since, for Medina, the principle ethos of her business has been maintaining her authenticity and staying true to herself, despite the industry's pressures. And she tries to create an environment where her clients can do the same.
98 Degrees Reveal the '90s Boy-Band Members They'd Recruit to Join the Group
The recording industry has certainly transformed since 98 Degrees came onto the scene 25 years ago, but one thing remains the same: "There's still some great music being made," Nick Lachey tells POPSUGAR. Ahead of a 98 Degrees reunion concert at all-inclusive resort Beaches Turks & Caicos in late August, the R&B group chat with POPSUGAR about nostalgia's impact on their revival, all things '90s boy bands, and what members Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre have been up to since they first started adorning posters.
"Saturday Night Live" Welcomes Its First Openly Nonbinary Cast Member, Molly Kearney
"Saturday Night Live" just announced the cast for its upcoming 48th season, and among the newcomers is the first openly nonbinary member, Molly Kearney. While this is a big moment for the LGBTQ+ community, this is not Kearney's first break in comedy. The comedian and actor, who uses gender-neutral pronouns "they" and "them," also plays Fern Dannely in Amazon's "A League of Their Own" and has been featured in Comedy Central's "Up Next" showcase for up-and-coming comedians and Disney+'s "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
"Victoria's Secret" Singer Jax on How a Babysitting Gig Helped Catapult Her to Chart-Topper
Content warning: this post discusses eating disorders. It's highly unlikely you haven't yet heard TikTok sensation Jax's latest earworm, "Victoria's Secret." The punk-pop tune is currently dominating the charts, all while delivering an ever-important message of body positivity. Inspired by her own struggle with an eating disorder, the song (Jax's fourth release with Atlantic Records) has become the soundtrack to countless diverse stories all over social media. The award-winning singer-songwriter has 11.9 million followers (and counting) on TikTok alone and constantly uses her platform for good, elevating marginalized voices by reposting and highlighting videos from people of all shapes and sizes.
‘Monarch’ Ratings Revealed for Series Premiere
Following the premiere of Fox’s new series Monarch, it has been reported that the TV show has already become a huge hit. According to TVLine, Fox’s Monarch made its debut on Sunday (September 11th) with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (per early numbers). The media outlet notes that pending adjustment, the new series will stand as Fox’s most-watched scripted fall launch in three years since the Prodigal Son made its debut at 4.1 million. It is also TV’s top-rating scripted premiere of 2022.
