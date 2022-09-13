SHEFFIELD, Mass. –Taconic captains Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett led the way Wednesday as the Thunder volleyball team swept Mount Everett and improved to 4-0 this season. Bennett had 15 digs, four aces and 14 serve receives, and McNeice passed out 15 assists to go with seven digs, seven aces and a pair of kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO