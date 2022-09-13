Read full article on original website
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
Dak Prescott returns to Cowboys facility, but Mike McCarthy isn't allowing him to attend practice
Dak Prescott is back in the Cowboys' facility following successful stabilization surgery to repair his fractured thumb that was injured during last Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. Prescott won't, however, attend practice as the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. By not allowing him to attend...
Colts' Alec Pierce: In concussion protocol
Pierce entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Per Keefer, the rookie second-round pick absorbed a hit to the head on a play down the middle in Sunday's season-opening tie with the Texans. As a result, Pierce, who didn't practice Wednesday, will need to progress through concussion protocol in order to be cleared for this weekend's contest against the Jaguars. If he's out Week 2, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan would be candidates to see added snaps behind Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
Diontae Spencer: Cut by Jets
Spencer was released from the Jets' practice squad Wednesday. Spencer was let go by the Jets just one week after joining the team's practice squad. The 30-year-old wideout recorded ten receptions for 54 yards while playing primarily on special teams (365 of his 552 total snaps) over the past three seasons with the Broncos. Spencer will now likely look to work his way up from the practice squad with a new team in need of wide receiver depth at some point this season.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Placed on IR
James (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Jets, putting an early end to his season. The 30-year-old missed all of last year with an Achilles issue as well. The Ravens will remain thin at tackle until Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is ready to return.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Dealing with ankle injury
Swift missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury. During the media-access portion of the Lions' first session of Week 1, Swift wasn't participating, but the reason for his absence wasn't known at the time. He hasn't dealt with ankle issues during his two-plus years in the NFL, but he's missed seven games due to various health concerns to date. There's no telling if Swift's availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders is in jeopardy, but his status bears watching as the week goes on. Jamaal Williams would be the biggest beneficiary if Swift is limited or out this weekend.
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as 'questionable' on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Doesn't participate Wednesday
Jewell (calf) did not participate during the Broncos' practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Jewell is still working his way back from a calf injury that sidelined him during Denver's season-opening victory over the Seahawks Monday. If the inside linebacker is still not ready to suit up in time for the team's next game against Houston, then Jonas Griffith -- three tackles over 29 defensive snaps played against Seattle -- should see increased reps once again this coming Sunday.
Willie Snead: Returns to 49ers' practice squad
The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Wednesday. Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers at the beginning of August, but he was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The veteran wideout then returned to the organization via a practice-squad deal a day later but was let go again last week. However, Snead has since returned to San Fransisco's practice squad and will look to carve out a role in an unproven wideout room. Across his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he was unproductive last year during stints with Carolina and Las Vegas.
Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III set for NFL debut
Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to make his NFL debut when the Seattle Seahawks visit the San
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
Colts' Michael Pittman: Not partaking in practice
Pittman (quadriceps) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Pittman's lack of involvement in practices comes one day after he appeared on the Colts' initial Week 2 injury report as a limited participant on account of the quad issue. It's possible that his absence from the field Thursday is more maintenance-based rather than the result of a setback from Wednesday's session, but Friday's practice report will shed more light on Pittman's status heading into Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Pittman was the clear top target for quarterback Matt Ryan in the Colts' Week 1 tie with the Texans, with the wideout turning his 13 targets into nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Colts' Michael Pittman: Limited with quad injury
Pittman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury. It's likely a minor injury, considering he was able to practice in some capacity and played 98 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Texans. While Pittman likely will be OK for this weekend's game in Jacksonville, the status of fellow wideout Alec Pierce (concussion) is up in the air, potentially giving Ashton Dulin an opportunity to fill in as the No. 3 receiver.
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Back to no practice
Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice during Thursday's session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday Bakhtiari is on a "day on, day off" schedule of practicing as he works to return to the field. The All-Pro left tackle made it through Wednesday's session, but his practice status for Friday will likely play a pivotal role in helping determine his availability Sunday night against the Bears.
