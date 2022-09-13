Read full article on original website
Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
Dak Prescott returns to Cowboys facility, but Mike McCarthy isn't allowing him to attend practice
Dak Prescott is back in the Cowboys' facility following successful stabilization surgery to repair his fractured thumb that was injured during last Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. Prescott won't, however, attend practice as the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. By not allowing him to attend...
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Absent from Friday's lineup
Grissom isn't starting Friday against Philadelphia. Grissom served as an everyday player for Atlanta over the last month but will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. The 21-year-old will likely see decreased playing time down the stretch after Ozzie Albies (foot) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Chargers vs. Chiefs score: Live updates, live streaming, kickoff, odds for 'Thursday Night Football'
A fascinating AFC West matchup is underway, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the Chargers that won the first two quarters, as Herbert and Co. jumped out to a 10-7 lead. The Chiefs came out very slow...
Diontae Spencer: Cut by Jets
Spencer was released from the Jets' practice squad Wednesday. Spencer was let go by the Jets just one week after joining the team's practice squad. The 30-year-old wideout recorded ten receptions for 54 yards while playing primarily on special teams (365 of his 552 total snaps) over the past three seasons with the Broncos. Spencer will now likely look to work his way up from the practice squad with a new team in need of wide receiver depth at some point this season.
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
Willie Snead: Returns to 49ers' practice squad
The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Wednesday. Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers at the beginning of August, but he was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The veteran wideout then returned to the organization via a practice-squad deal a day later but was let go again last week. However, Snead has since returned to San Fransisco's practice squad and will look to carve out a role in an unproven wideout room. Across his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he was unproductive last year during stints with Carolina and Las Vegas.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Dealing with ankle injury
Swift missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury. During the media-access portion of the Lions' first session of Week 1, Swift wasn't participating, but the reason for his absence wasn't known at the time. He hasn't dealt with ankle issues during his two-plus years in the NFL, but he's missed seven games due to various health concerns to date. There's no telling if Swift's availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders is in jeopardy, but his status bears watching as the week goes on. Jamaal Williams would be the biggest beneficiary if Swift is limited or out this weekend.
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Placed on IR
James (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Jets, putting an early end to his season. The 30-year-old missed all of last year with an Achilles issue as well. The Ravens will remain thin at tackle until Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is ready to return.
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Doesn't participate Wednesday
Jewell (calf) did not participate during the Broncos' practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Jewell is still working his way back from a calf injury that sidelined him during Denver's season-opening victory over the Seahawks Monday. If the inside linebacker is still not ready to suit up in time for the team's next game against Houston, then Jonas Griffith -- three tackles over 29 defensive snaps played against Seattle -- should see increased reps once again this coming Sunday.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
Marlins' Jake Fishman: Called up by Miami
Fishman's contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Fishman was outrighted to Jacksonville for a second time this season earlier this month, but he will get another chance to show what he can do at the top level. Fishman allowed six hits over 4.1 innings with the Marlins earlier in the campaign, but he allowed just one runner to cross the plate and posted a 2.08 ERA.
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Making strides
Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking his condition on a day-by-day basis, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in...
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth inning and scattered three singles the rest of the way as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role.
