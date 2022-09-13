ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys

Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Blake Lively Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4: Revisit Her and Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Oh baby! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together. The actress, 35, debuted her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York on Sept. 15. Lively appeared to hint that she and the Deadpool actor, 45, are growing their family while speaking during "The Multi-Hyphenate: Taking the Entrepreneurial Stage" session.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Selena Gomez Is Stunning in a White Halter Dress at the 2022 Emmys

Emmy presenter Selena Gomez, star of the three-time-nominated series Only Murders in the Building, gave an award season look worthy of the stage this evening in Los Angeles. The actress stepped out at tonight's Emmys in a white sequin halter dress. She accessorized minimally with green tassel earrings. This content...
E! News

Jason Momoa Debuts New Head Tattoo After Shaving Hair

Watch: Jason Momoa SHAVES His Head for a Good Cause. Jason Momoa now has a new 'do and a new tattoo. Less than two weeks after he shaved off some of his hair in a video message encouraging fans to eliminate single-use plastics from their lives, the Aquaman star debuted the fresh ink.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Succession’s Brian Cox Slams Method Acting as “American S--t”

Watch: Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards. Brian Cox doesn't take his work home with him. Continuing his recent headline-grabbing comments about Succession, the veteran actor—who plays patriarch Logan Roy in the HBO family drama—slammed method acting on-stage at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 14. During a post-screening Q&A for his new film Prisoner's Daughter, he deemed the technique "crap."
MOVIES
Deadline

2022 Emmy Afterparty Photos: Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco, Lizzo & Many More

UPDATED with additional photos: After the intensity and suspense of Monday’s Emmy broadcast, the winners, nominees and presenters gathered afterward to blow off some steam. From the Governors Gala to fetes thrown by HBO and Apple, many of the night’s biggest names were there — except for, of course, Jerrod Carmichael, who took his Emmy and his fur coat and went home. Emmy Red Carpet Photos: Best Looks Of 2022 Boldfaced names in attendance included Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco, Lizzo, Mariska Hargitay, Quinta Brunson, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Garner, Geena Davis, Adam Scott, Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Olivia Stiller, Oscar Isaac, Judd...
ENTERTAINMENT
E! News

Why “Gutted” Saoirse Ronan’s Barbie Cameo Didn’t Work Out

Watch: Saoirse Ronan's Reason For Joining "Little Women" Yes, Saoirse Ronan was almost a Barbie girl in the cinematic Barbie world. The actress shared that she was set to have a cameo in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as the infamous Ken. However, Saoirse's schedule—she began filming for the movie, The Outrun, in Scotland around the same time Greta's movie was shooting—was ultimately too busy for her live a life in plastic, after all.
MOVIES
E! News

Here’s How Beyoncé Made History Yet Again With Her Latest Accomplishment

Watch: 30 of Beyonce's FIERCEST Instagram Fashion Moments. Beyoncé won't let anyone break her soul, but she will continue to break those records. The Renaissance artist landed more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, according to Rolling Stone. Beyonce's record-breaking nods include being the "first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums."
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Bring It On's Next Sequel Is Actually a Horror Film: Watch the Trailer for Cheer or Die

Watch: "Bring It On" 20 Years Later: E! News Rewind. 'Brr, it's cold in here. There must be a killer in the atmosphere. Bring It On is back, and this time, the beloved cheerleading franchise is taking a stab at the slasher genre. Titled Bring It On: Cheer or Die, the seventh installment coming to SYFY this October is a horror flick that follows team co-captains Abby (Kerri Medders) and McKayla (Tiera Skovbye) and their Diablos teammates as they prepare for the upcoming regional cheer competition. The squad has a problem, though—they're forbidden from doing any risky cheer stunts by their overly cautious school principal (Missi Pyle).
MOVIES
E! News

Saved By the Bell Stars Say Kobe Bryant Nearly Appeared in Reboot

Watch: "Saved by the Bell" New Series on Peacock: E! News Rewind. The stars of the Saved By the Bell revival are revealing the cameo that never was. Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Peña shared on their podcast Dare We Say that the late and great basketball star Kobe Bryant was due to film a cameo for the Peacock series before he and eight others, including his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash January 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

E! News

