One injured in Oakland stabbing

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.

Officers were called to the 600 block of High Street. Once on scene, officers said they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 510-238-3426.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

