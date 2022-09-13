One injured in Oakland stabbing
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
Officers were called to the 600 block of High Street. Once on scene, officers said they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 510-238-3426.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
