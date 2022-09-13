Read full article on original website
Wahconah Boys Win Big in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – Brody Calvert had a hat trick and assisted on a goal Thursday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Lenox. Ryan Adams scored twice, and Ryan Marauszwski assisted on a pair of goals. Alex Perenick also scored a goal in the win.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Volleyball Wins on Road to Go to 5-0
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Brenna McNeice recorded 10 aces and 22 assists Thursday to lead the Taconic volleyball team in a three-set win at Holyoke. McNeice also had eight digs for the Thunder, which overcame a shaky start in the first set and kept its record perfect at 5-0. “The...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Volleyball Sweeps Mount Everett to Stay Unbeaten
SHEFFIELD, Mass. –Taconic captains Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett led the way Wednesday as the Thunder volleyball team swept Mount Everett and improved to 4-0 this season. Bennett had 15 digs, four aces and 14 serve receives, and McNeice passed out 15 assists to go with seven digs, seven aces and a pair of kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Volleyball Edges Turners Falls
DALTON, Mass. -- Olivia Mason and McKenzie LaBier each had six kills Wednesday as the Wahconah volleyball team defeated Turners Falls in four sets. LaBier also had three blocks and an ace in the 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24 thriller. "Wahconah almost finished in three sets after trailing 12-22," coach Dave...
Hoosac Valley Boys Soccer Downs Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Hoosac Valley boys soccer team Wednesday won its second game in two days, beating Commerce, 2-1. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored a goal. David Scholz and Evan Richardson were credited with assists. The Hurricanes (3-1) host Taconic on Saturday morning.
iBerkshires.com
Culver Wins Girls Race at Reid
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Lenox junior Alice Culver ran a 6 minute, 46 second mile pace Wednesday to beat the field by more than a minute in a five-team cross country race at Reid Middle School. Culver finished in 21:02.01 to lead three Millionaires in the top five. Her teammates...
iBerkshires.com
Nelson, Monument Mountain Girls Win Second Straight
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Jade Nelson scored in the 35th minute Wednesday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Southwick. Colette Hartcorn assisted on Nelson’s game-winner as the Spartans earned their second straight win. Monument Mountain (2-1-1) goes to Northampton on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Girls Fall to Northampton
LENOX, Mass. – It was a tough showing for the Lenox girls soccer team Wednesday as they took a 3-0 loss against Northampton. The Millionaires started the game on a positive note with some nice play in the midfield working passes in and out. It wasn’t until the first...
McCann Tech Boys Cross Country Goes 2-1 at Frontier Meet
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys cross country team Wednesday opened the season by going 2-1 in a four-team meet at Frontier Regional. Daniel McGrory and Brandon Miller finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead the Hornets, who beat Hopkins Academy, 17-43, and Mahar, 19-39. The Hornets...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Starts Strong, Shuts Out Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys soccer team Wednesday used a strong start to their game to continue a strong start to their season. The Hornets scored their second goal of the game on their fourth corner kick of the afternoon before six minutes elapsed in an eventual 5-0 win over Drury.
iBerkshires.com
KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
15 West Road: Colin S. Nissan and Emily B. Nissan of Alford to Artur Sapek and Mollie Conlee, $1,750,000 on 09/02/2022. 32 Algerie Road: Carl F Goodman RET and Carl F. Goodman of Becket to Susan M. Meagher and Kerry J. Denvir, $655,000 on 08/29/2022. 684 Leonhardt Road: Brian Mccarty...
25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19
NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
iBerkshires.com
Baseball in the Berkshires to Screen Belanger Documentary at Athenaeum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The documentary "Belanger: Big League Ball Player, Small Town Story," will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The event is sponsored by the Baseball in the Berkshires museum and is free and open to the public. The movie, which runs...
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
iBerkshires.com
Influencers, Journalists Invited to 'Love Pittsfield'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A marketing analysis of the city revealed that it was "missing the mark of millennials" so Pittsfield brought in journalists and influencers and wound up with a New York Times review. Director of Cultural Development Jen Glockner and consultant Roger Matus on Tuesday updated the City...
Pittsfield Discusses Taconic Transition to Vocational Focus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee discussed the concerns raised by community members regarding Taconic High School transition to vocational focus. Committee members on Wednesday said residents have been expressing their unease about the decision, questioning how this would affect the students' lives if they decide to go to college instead of continuing the vocational path.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Country Singer Releases New Single
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — CJ Field went to Nashville more than a decade ago to focus on being a solo artist and a professional songwriter. His career has taken him all over the East Coast and country joints throughout the South. Despite his travels, he has kept the spirit...
iBerkshires.com
National Grid to Host Customer Energy Assistance Pop-Ups
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — National Grid is launching a series of customer energy assistance pop-up events across Massachusetts to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter season. Beginning Sept. 20 at McCann Technical School in North Adams, National Grid and other partners...
iBerkshires.com
Poodle Breeder's Legal Disputes New to Sonsini Shelter
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter is distancing itself from poodle breeder Lee Kohlenberger Jr. after discovering multiple legal complaints against him. Kohlenberger told iBerkshires this week that the shelter would be relocating to his Berkshire Dogs Unleashed location in Lenox. He said that operation had closed last week so his family could "focus on its breeding program Berkshire Poodles."
