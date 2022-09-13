Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
El Cajon mayor voices frustration over San Diego County 'dumping a massive number of homeless people in El Cajon'
SAN DIEGO — El Cajon is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness arriving to the city and using hotel vouchers. Mayor Bill Wells said the police department reached out to every hotel and motel in the city over the weekend. That's when they learned about 1/5th of hotel rooms are being occupied by someone with a voucher.
KPBS
Muralist finds inspiration in Mexican heritage
With the shake of a can and push of a button, Paul Jimenez creates magic in lifelike murals. Every image has at least 40 colors of spray paint and not one brush touches the artwork. Jimenez is half of the team that makes up Ground Floor Murals. On Thursday, the...
kusi.com
Supervisor Joel Anderson fires back at Mayor Wells, says he knew about housing homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee.
Neighbors helping neighbors - Crisis Intervention Volunteers wanted for San Diego Police Program
SAN DIEGO — Do you have what it takes to help people when they really need a shoulder to lean on? Maybe their home just burned down or they've had an unexpected death. It takes a special person to be a crisis interventionist and right now the San Diego Police Department is signing up volunteers for its program.
Some Pacific Beach residents urge San Diego to reopen Diamond Street after two years
SAN DIEGO — In April 2020, in hopes of stemming the rising tide of COVID, the city of San Diego closed a mile-stretch of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach, from the seawall to Haines Street. The closure was part of the city's Slow Streets Program, an initiative, according to...
Chipotle unveils first drive-thru pickup lane in San Diego area
Customers who love Chipotle Mexican Grill can now pick up digital orders through the restaurant's first drive-thru pickup lane in the San Diego area.
KPBS
San Diego’s Black Arts & Culture District aims to empower and heal
Walk into the World Famous Imperial Barber Shop, and it's chock-full of paintings, photographs and artifacts that pay homage to Black history in San Diego and beyond. The shop sits in the heart of the recently designated Black Arts & Culture district in Encanto. “We’re wanting this community to actually...
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in San Diego
Go out of your gourd, visit a farm, and let the adventure begin as we explore the best pumpkin patches in San Diego this Fall season!. It’s officially the Fall season, and that means kids are excited to head off to a San Diego pumpkin farm. As the leaves turn fiery red and start falling from the trees, it signals the start of the Halloween celebration, and of course, it’s pumpkin picking time. And there is no better way to get into the spooky spirit of the season than visiting the best pumpkin patches in San Diego!
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
NBC San Diego
Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Thursday came across three men who had been wounded by gunfire. The federal personnel found the trio of injured undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, according to USBP public affairs.
kusi.com
San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay this weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s end-of-summer tradition HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay, September 16-18, featuring the world’s fastest boats and fun for the family. About 70,000 spectators and RVers are expected as the family-friendly festival spreads out over East Vacation Island, Crown...
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
News 8 KFMB
Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego
Fishermen spotted two megamouth sharks 30 miles from the coast. Megamouth sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history.
Largest New Apartment Development of 2022 Opens at Millenia in Chula Vista
The largest new apartment development of 2022 in San Diego County opened Thursday at Millenia in Chula Vista. The Avalyn, an eight-building rental community with a total of 480 units, is a development of the Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies. “The city of Chula Vista has become a hub for luxury apartment...
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
San Diego weekly Reader
Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill
Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
KPBS
San Diego Art Prize winners study the weight of colonization
The San Diego Art Prize exhibition opens at the Central Library Art Gallery this weekend, showcasing new works from the 2022 winners Alida Cervantes, Angélica Escoto, Carlos Castro and Cog•nate Collective. The San Diego Art Prize was established in 2006 by San Diego Visual Arts Network. As a...
'We're failing': La Jolla leaders hoping locals will pitch in more to throw out trash
Though summer tourism season has waned, The Village of La Jolla is still in need of care, and two people who oversee its maintenance are hoping locals will take an extra step toward making it shine.
San Diego Business Journal
Bill Howe Acquires Specialized Pipe Technologies
San Diego-based Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Flood & Restoration has acquired Specialized Pipe Technologies (SPT), a local company and a leader in pipe inspection cleaning, and non-invasive pipe lining. The acquisition, announced on August 25, is part of a substantial expansion for Bill Howe Family of Companies, which...
