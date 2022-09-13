ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Muralist finds inspiration in Mexican heritage

With the shake of a can and push of a button, Paul Jimenez creates magic in lifelike murals. Every image has at least 40 colors of spray paint and not one brush touches the artwork. Jimenez is half of the team that makes up Ground Floor Murals. On Thursday, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Joel Anderson fires back at Mayor Wells, says he knew about housing homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego’s Black Arts & Culture District aims to empower and heal

Walk into the World Famous Imperial Barber Shop, and it's chock-full of paintings, photographs and artifacts that pay homage to Black history in San Diego and beyond. The shop sits in the heart of the recently designated Black Arts & Culture district in Encanto. “We’re wanting this community to actually...
SAN DIEGO, CA
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in San Diego

Go out of your gourd, visit a farm, and let the adventure begin as we explore the best pumpkin patches in San Diego this Fall season!. It’s officially the Fall season, and that means kids are excited to head off to a San Diego pumpkin farm. As the leaves turn fiery red and start falling from the trees, it signals the start of the Halloween celebration, and of course, it’s pumpkin picking time. And there is no better way to get into the spooky spirit of the season than visiting the best pumpkin patches in San Diego!
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Thursday came across three men who had been wounded by gunfire. The federal personnel found the trio of injured undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, according to USBP public affairs.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s end-of-summer tradition HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay, September 16-18, featuring the world’s fastest boats and fun for the family. About 70,000 spectators and RVers are expected as the family-friendly festival spreads out over East Vacation Island, Crown...
SAN DIEGO, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill

Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Art Prize winners study the weight of colonization

The San Diego Art Prize exhibition opens at the Central Library Art Gallery this weekend, showcasing new works from the 2022 winners Alida Cervantes, Angélica Escoto, Carlos Castro and Cog•nate Collective. The San Diego Art Prize was established in 2006 by San Diego Visual Arts Network. As a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Bill Howe Acquires Specialized Pipe Technologies

San Diego-based Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Flood & Restoration has acquired Specialized Pipe Technologies (SPT), a local company and a leader in pipe inspection cleaning, and non-invasive pipe lining. The acquisition, announced on August 25, is part of a substantial expansion for Bill Howe Family of Companies, which...
SAN DIEGO, CA

